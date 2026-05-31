China Conducts Patrols Near Scarborough Shoal Amid Philippine-US Exercises

China's military and coast guard patrol near Scarborough Shoal after Philippine-US maritime exercises, amid ongoing tensions over South China Sea sovereignty.

China's military and coast guard conducted patrols near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Sunday, escalating tensions just a day after the Philippines concluded a five-day maritime exercise with the United States in the same region.

The People's Liberation Army Southern Theatre Command announced via its WeChat account that naval and air units were carrying out combat readiness patrols in what it called the territorial sea and airspace of the atoll and surrounding areas. The statement framed these patrols as effective countermeasures against rights violations and provocative acts, though it did not explicitly name any country.

Separately, China's coast guard said it had been enforcing law and order near the shoal since the beginning of the month, dealing with vessels engaged in illegal activities, without providing specifics. This latest show of force comes amid a backdrop of heightened rivalry in the South China Sea, where China claims sovereignty over nearly the entire waterway through its nine-dash line, a claim rejected by an international tribunal in 2016.

The Philippines, backed by the United States, has been asserting its rights under the tribunal's ruling, leading to repeated standoffs and occasional collisions between vessels. The exercises conducted by Philippine and U.S. forces from Tuesday to Saturday included visit, board, search, and seizure drills, aimed at strengthening interoperability and maritime security. The Philippine military emphasized that these drills underscore the commitment to a rules-based order at sea.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro stated that his country remains under severe threat from China, both territorially and politically, despite a recent thaw in U.S.-China relations following a summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The region's top defense forum provided a platform for discussions on security challenges, with the South China Sea disputes being a central topic.

The ongoing tensions highlight the complex interplay of national interests, international law, and military posturing in one of the world's most strategically important waterways. As both China and the Philippines continue to bolster their positions, the potential for miscalculation remains high, with the international community closely watching for any escalation that could disrupt regional stability





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South China Sea Scarborough Shoal China Philippines US Military Exercise Maritime Security Territorial Disputes

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