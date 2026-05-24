China Claims Majority of Titles at Malaysian Masters

China's Li Shifeng and Chen Yufei each won a singles title, while Chen Fan Shutian-Luo Xumin and Gao Jiaxuan-Wei Yaxin secured the women's and mixed doubles titles, respectively, at the Malaysian Masters.

PETALING JAYA: China's world No. 7 Li Shifeng ended an eight-month title drought by winning the Malaysian Masters on Sunday (May 24) after defeating Thailand's rising star Panitchapon Teeraratsakul 21-16, 21-17 in the men's singles final.

The victory saw Shifeng become only the second men's singles player to successfully defend the Malaysian Masters title. In the women's doubles, Chen Fan Shutian-Luo Xumin claimed the title after defeating Japan's Sayaka Hirota-Ayako Sakuramoto 21-16, 25-23. Ratchanok Intanon, however, came out on top in the women's singles final, beating Chen Yufei 21-17, 21-15 to secure her third Malaysian Masters title.

Gao Jiaxuan-Wei Yaxin then ensured China's success in the mixed doubles by beating Thailand's Pakkapon Teeraratsakul-Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-13, 15-21, 21-11; but there were no doubles titles for the Thai pair





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Malaysian Masters Li Shifeng Panitchapon Teeraratsakul Leistschrift Chen Yufei

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