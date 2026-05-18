China and the US agree to lower levies on products, promote bilateral trade

China and the United States have agreed to lower levies on some products to promote bilateral trade, following a two-day summit in Beijing between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The two sides will adopt measures, including cutting levies on certain products, to expand trade in areas including agriculture. However, it remains unclear where tariffs will land, and the statement confirmed China's plan to purchase US planes but didn't provide a number or brand. The two sides also agreed to establish boards of investment and trade to discuss concerns related to import licenses for beef plants and poultry imports from certain US states.

China and the United States have agreed to lower levies on some products to promote bilateral trade , according to a statement from China 's Commerce Ministry.

The two leaders, US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, held a two-day summit in Beijing last Saturday. China and the US will adopt measures, including cutting levies on certain products, to expand trade in areas including agriculture.

However, it remains unclear where tariffs will land, and the statement confirmed China's plan to purchase US planes but didn't provide a number or brand. The two sides also agreed to establish boards of investment and trade to discuss concerns related to import licenses for beef plants and poultry imports from certain US states





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China United States Bilateral Trade Levies Tariffs Agriculture Boards Of Investment And Trade Beef Plants Poultry Imports

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