China and Russia Condemn US President Trump's Missile Defence Plan, But Fail to Reach New Pipeline Agreement

The leaders of China and Russia sharply disagreed with US President Trump's missile defence plans at a summit, but they could not reach a breakthrough on a new pipeline deal as Moscow had sought. Despite differences, they expressed political mutual trust during their meetings, highlighting Beijing's diplomatic role.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026.

US President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defence shield plans and Washington's 'irresponsible' nuclear policy were condemned by China and Russia at a summit on Wednesday, a week after President Xi Jinping hosted Trump in Beijing. A joint statement issued after Xi's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin served to underline that while Chinese leader Xi seeks stable and constructive relations with Trump, he differs fundamentally with him on key issues where China's position is closely aligned with Russia's.

Trump's plan for a ground- and space-based missile interceptor system threatened global strategic stability according to the statement, which also criticised Washington for allowing a treaty restricting the US and Russian nuclear arsenals to expire. The two leaders failed to reach a breakthrough on Moscow's long-sought new pipeline that would enable it to more than double the amount of natural gas it sells to China





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US Politics Russia-China Relations Russia-China Relations US-China Relations US-Russia Relations Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin Trump Golden Dome Missile Defence Shield Plans Global Institutional Reform Strategic Partnership Treaty Energy Arrangements Pipeline Natural Gas Global Strategic Stability

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