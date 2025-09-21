Children's Art Exhibition Showcases Visions of Peace

Over 150 children expressed their visions of world peace through art at the 'Ta-Da! Look at My Lines!' Children’s Peace Art Exhibition 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, organized by Soka Gakkai Malaysia (SGM). The exhibition featured diverse artworks showcasing themes of harmony, friendship, and hope, with speakers highlighting the children's unique perspectives on peace and their role in building a better world.

Photo: RAJA FAISAL HISHAN/The Star KUALA LUMPUR : The heart of Kuala Lumpur witnessed a vibrant display of youthful aspirations and dreams as over 150 children converged to unveil their visions of world peace through the medium of art. The exhibition, christened 'Ta-Da! Look at My Lines!' Children’s Peace Art Exhibition 2025, transformed Wisma Kebudayaan SGM into a kaleidoscope of color and emotion, showcasing the collective hopes and aspirations of young artists aged four to fifteen.

The event, organized by Soka Gakkai Malaysia (SGM), provided a platform for these budding artists to express their understanding of harmony, friendship, and the profound concept of peace through a diverse collection of artworks. The exhibition featured a stunning array of artistic expressions, ranging from traditional watercolour and crayon paintings depicting familiar scenes of homes, loved ones, and natural landscapes, to more abstract and innovative creations, including intricate drawings and captivating canvas paintings. Each artwork served as a powerful testament to the children's unique perspectives, collectively transforming the building into a dynamic canvas that breathed with the youthful voices and dreams of a world at peace. The exhibition’s opening ceremony was graced by prominent figures, including Robert Gass, the Unicef representative to Malaysia, who spoke eloquently about the exhibition’s significance. Gass conveyed his deep appreciation for the children’s imaginative works and emphasized the vital importance of striving to create a peaceful world for future generations. He remarked on the palpable joy and wonder that filled the exhibition space, describing how the digital art and three-dimensional creations pulsated with the childlike desire for a peaceful world. Gass further elaborated that each artwork encapsulated a unique story of kindness, hope, and unity, reminding viewers of the simplicity inherent in the image of peace and highlighting the aspirations of the next generation. He noted that through their art, these young artists conveyed that peace extends beyond the mere absence of conflict, encompassing concepts of friendship, respect, and the celebration of diversity. \SGM president Johnny Ng echoed these sentiments, lauding the artworks as a potent manifestation of a desire for peace that should resonate within everyone. He viewed the exhibition not only as a celebration of the children's artistic abilities but also as an opportunity to recognize them as integral partners in the pursuit of world peace. Ng drew a compelling contrast between the adult perspective on peace, often framed within the complexities of politics, international relations, and societal issues, and the children's perspective, where peace is nurtured within the simple yet profound experiences of daily life. He highlighted the significance of safe spaces within homes, the camaraderie of friendships, the joy derived from learning, and the acts of kindness experienced, emphasizing that these are the cornerstones of their understanding of peace. Through their creative endeavors, the children powerfully conveyed that peace is not an abstract ideal but something that is born in the heart, manifested in daily interactions, and fostered through relationships. Ng further stressed that their visions served as a reminder that peace is not a distant dream but a tangible goal that can be realized in the present, in the environments of their homes, schools, and communities. The artworks are not merely paintings and drawings; they are heartfelt messages of unity, compassion, and the fervent desire for a world where understanding and cooperation flourish. The exhibition is a powerful reminder that even the youngest among us can contribute to the pursuit of a peaceful world. \The 'Ta-Da! Look at My Lines!' Children’s Peace Art Exhibition 2025 is open to the public from September 20th to October 12th, offering a free and enriching experience for all who visit. The exhibition is open daily from 11am to 5pm, with the exception of Mondays. This event offers a unique opportunity to witness the world through the eyes of children, to understand their aspirations for a peaceful world, and to be inspired by their creativity and optimism. The exhibition is a showcase of the power of art to express deep emotions, to promote understanding, and to inspire action. It serves as a call to action, urging everyone to consider how they can contribute to building a more peaceful and harmonious world for future generations. The event is not just about viewing the artwork; it is about experiencing the collective vision of peace. Visitors will find themselves moved and inspired by the children's perspective and reminded of the importance of striving for harmony and understanding in every aspect of their lives. The exhibition underscores the profound impact of art in fostering connection, promoting dialogue, and inspiring collective efforts toward a better world. The exhibition is a testament to the ability of children to envision a world of peace and to the power of art as a language that transcends cultural, social, and political boundaries. It is a place where imaginations can flourish, where the seeds of peace are sown, and where the dreams of a better world are brought to life in vibrant colors and shapes





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Children Art Exhibition Peace Soka Gakkai Malaysia Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kwai Chai Hong brings Mooncake Festival legend to life with immersive artKwai Chai Hong in Kuala Lumpur transforms with Moonlit Blossom art installation, retelling Wu Gang’s legend through AR and traditional performances.

Read more »

Malaysia outlines five strategic measures to enhance regional stabilityDefence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin proposes five recommendations for Asia-Pacific peace, focusing on South China Sea stability and ASEAN centralit...

Read more »

Blizzard Denies AI Art Accusations After Fans Speculate About Overwatch 2 SpraysThe sprays promoting the game’s Esports organization feature Wuyang, Venture, and Juno

Read more »

(Video) “Two Is Enough”: Jaclyn Victor Rules Out Having More ChildrenLatest News, Trends and Entertainment

Read more »

Pocky Celebrates Malaysian Heritage with New Flavors and Street ArtGlico Malaysia launches limited-edition Pocky Durian and Pocky Ondeh-Ondeh, accompanied by a vibrant mural in Kuala Lumpur by artist Abdulrashade, celebrating Malaysian culture, flavors, and unity. The mural, inspired by the new Pocky flavors and Peranakan designs, combines traditional motifs with elements of youth culture.

Read more »

Third National Art Gallery to open in Ipoh, to feature immersive exhibitionTech companies still have to convince people that smart glasses provide enough value to spend hundreds of dollars on.

Read more »