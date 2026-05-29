Children aged 12 and below enjoy free admission to Penang Ferry Museum

The Penang Port Commission is sponsoring a campaign to promote corporate social responsibility and community welfare, education, and maritime heritage preservation by offering free admission to the Penang Ferry Museum for children aged 12 and below.

Children aged 12 and below in Malaysia can enjoy free admission to the Penang Ferry Museum for five days starting Monday as part of the 'School Holiday - Kids Go Free' campaign sponsored by the Penang Port Commission.

The free admission is valid from 9am to 6pm and is open to children aged 12 and below. The campaign is aimed at promoting corporate social responsibility and community welfare, education, and maritime heritage preservation. The Penang Port Commission sees the museum not only as a tourist attraction but also as an important learning space to introduce the history and maritime heritage of Penang Ferry to the younger generation.

Through this campaign, the commission hopes that more families can enjoy their school holidays with meaningful, entertaining, and educational activities. Besides introducing the history of Penang Ferry to children, the campaign also features family-friendly activities such as Craft Your Ferry, Colour Your Ferry, and Build Your Ferry to encourage creativity and interest in maritime and local heritage elements.

Parents or guardians of children who wish to enter the museum must present their MyKid for verification purposes and ensure that the children are accompanied by an adult who makes the payment. The commission hopes that the campaign will encourage more family visits to the museum, strengthening its role as a learning center, heritage preservation, and community attraction of value to the people of Penang and domestic tourists





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Penang Ferry Museum Free Admission Children Corporate Social Responsibility Community Welfare Education Maritime Heritage Preservation

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