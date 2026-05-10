Child's Dream of Becoming Prime Minister Realized, Inspires Others

A young boy from Pulau Banggi, Syam Aariz Rayyan Abdullah, was mocked by his friends for dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister one day. However, he managed to hand over a letter to PM Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, inspiring others and proving that dreams should not be taken lightly.

MOCKED by friends for dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister one day, eight-year-old Syam Aariz Rayyan Abdullah, from Pulau Banggi , on Saturday managed to hand over a letter to none other than PM Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim .

For the youngster, the brief meeting with the Prime Minister at Anwar’s gathering with the local community of Pulau Banggi here was not just a sweet moment, but a testament that a child’s dream should not be taken lightly. Syam Aariz Rayyan arrived at the venue as early as 8am with his mother, Norsakinah Junaidi, 33, solely to wait for the opportunity to meet Anwar and hand over the letter he had written himself.

Norsakinah said her second child was very eager to write the letter after being informed that the Prime Minister would be visiting Pulau Banggi





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Child's Dream Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Pulau Banggi Norsakinah Junaidi

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