Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow Defends InvestPenang Role Amidst Auditor-General Criticism

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow emphasizes the necessity of InvestPenang as a state-level agency to secure investments and ensure coordination, addressing concerns raised in the Auditor-General report.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has stepped forward to provide a robust defense of InvestPenang, the state investment promotion agency, following a series of critiques and suggestions for its dissolution.

Speaking during his winding-up speech at the state assembly, Chow articulated the critical necessity of having a dedicated state-level entity to navigate the competitive landscape of investment attraction. He argued that while the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, known as Mida, operates at a national level to bring investors into the country, the battle for where those investments are physically located is fought between the individual states.

According to Chow, InvestPenang serves as the essential bridge between potential investors and state or local authorities, ensuring that the necessary bureaucratic hurdles are cleared and that support systems are in place to implement projects efficiently. He questioned whether a national body like Mida could provide the granular, localized attention that Penang requires to maintain its edge over other states such as Kedah, Pahang, or Perak, all of which maintain their own similar investment agencies to fight for the same opportunities.

The economic justification for maintaining InvestPenang is rooted in the impressive figures recorded by the state over the last decade. Chief Minister Chow highlighted that since 2010, Penang has successfully attracted RM287.5 billion in both foreign and domestic investments. This massive influx of capital has not only bolstered the state treasury but has also acted as a primary engine for employment, creating more than 249,000 jobs for the local population.

Furthermore, the chief minister pointed out a significant surge in approved manufacturing investments between 2018 and 2025, noting that these figures were four times higher than in the preceding period. This trend suggests that the strategic efforts of the state agency have played a pivotal role in positioning Penang as a premier hub for high-tech manufacturing and industrial growth, making the prospect of dissolving the agency a potentially risky move for the state's future economic stability and competitiveness in the global market.

Despite these successes, InvestPenang has faced scrutiny due to an Auditor-General report that uncovered several administrative and governance lapses. The report specifically pointed to weaknesses in the agency's internal controls and monitoring mechanisms. One of the more controversial findings involved the payment of bonuses and salary increments to the Chief Executive Officer, which were allegedly approved without the formal consent of the board.

Additionally, the report flagged issues regarding overseas investment missions, noting that some mission reports were incomplete. In response to these findings, Chow asserted that the state government has not ignored the concerns but has instead treated them as opportunities for institutional improvement. He detailed the implementation of a new board charter and the introduction of standardized reporting protocols for all overseas missions to ensure transparency and accountability.

Regarding the financial aspects of the agency, Chow clarified that the RM18.5 million allocation mentioned in the reports was intended to cover a period of four years, rather than a single annual budget. He also addressed the expenditure of RM500,000 spent on sixteen overseas missions. While the Auditor-General raised questions about the documentation of these trips, the Chief Minister maintained that the missions were conducted with a philosophy of efficiency.

He emphasized that the delegations traveled light and kept their stays as brief as possible, focusing purely on completing the necessary work before returning home. By refining internal procedures and tightening oversight, the state government aims to maintain the efficiency of InvestPenang while eliminating the administrative weaknesses that led to the Auditor-General's criticisms. This balance of aggressive investment promotion and strict internal governance is seen as the path forward for Penang's continued economic dominance in the region





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