Chi Forest starts construction on seventh wholly-owned production facility

Chi Forest, one of China's fastest-growing beverage companies, has started construction on its seventh wholly-owned production facility in Xuchang, Henan province, with a total investment of over one billion yuan.

Shanghai-based Chi Forest has started construction on its seventh wholly-owned production facility in Xuchang, Henan province, with a total investment of over one billion yuan.

The new facility is expected to enhance the company's logistics response in Henan and neighboring regions, expand the logistics radius to within 300 km, and reduce the reliance on deliveries from production units in other regions. The expansion comes two months after the company opened a 200 million yuan 'one-stop R&D innovation test base' in Xianning, Hubei province, a 20,000 sq m facility dedicated to research, pilot production and product incubation.

The centre integrates laboratories, mini-factories and pilot lines, allowing the company to validate innovations such as liquid nitrogen fresh-lock processing and non-artificial colouring before scaling them across production. According to Wang Pu, co-founder of Chi Forest, the new facility allows the company to consolidate its competitive advantage in high-quality beverage production and rapid regional response.

Chi Forest, one of China's fastest-growing beverage companies, has started construction on its seventh wholly-owned production facility in Xuchang, Henan province, with a total investment of over one billion yuan. The new facility is expected to enhance the company's logistics response in Henan and neighboring regions, expand the logistics radius to within 300 km, and reduce the reliance on deliveries from production units in other regions.

The expansion comes two months after the company opened a 200 million yuan 'one-stop R&D innovation test base' in Xianning, Hubei province, a 20,000 sq m facility dedicated to research, pilot production and product incubation. The centre integrates laboratories, mini-factories and pilot lines, allowing the company to validate innovations such as liquid nitrogen fresh-lock processing and non-artificial colouring before scaling them across production.

According to Wang Pu, co-founder of Chi Forest, the new facility allows the company to consolidate its competitive advantage in high-quality beverage production and rapid regional response. Chi Forest has been expanding rapidly in recent years, and the new facility is a key part of the company's plans to bolster its supply chain nationwide and boost delivery to central and western regions of the country.

The company's rapid expansion has been driven by strong demand for its products, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to increased consumer spending on beverages and other household items. The new facility is expected to play a key role in meeting this demand, particularly in the central and western regions of the country, where Chi Forest has a significant presence.

The company's expansion plans are part of a broader trend of Chinese companies investing in new facilities and technologies to meet growing demand for their products. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, as Chinese companies seek to capitalize on the country's growing consumer market. The new facility is expected to be completed in the next 12-18 months, and will be a major boost to Chi Forest's operations in the region.

The company has been investing heavily in new technologies and facilities in recent years, and the new facility is expected to be a key part of its plans to drive growth and innovation in the coming years. Chi Forest's expansion plans are also expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, particularly in the Henan province, where the new facility is located.

The company has committed to creating jobs and stimulating economic growth in the region, and the new facility is expected to be a major driver of this growth. Overall, the new facility is a major milestone for Chi Forest, and is expected to play a key role in the company's plans to drive growth and innovation in the coming years





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Chi Forest Production Facility Henan Province Beverage Production Supply Chain

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