Cheung Chau's Floating Children Parade and Midnight Bun‑Scrambling Race Celebrate Hong Kong Heritage

The annual Piu Sik parade on Cheung Chau features children appearing to float in mid‑air, traditional lion and qilin dances, and a midnight tower climb where participants scramble for thousands of buns, highlighting the island's intangible cultural heritage.

Most visitors associate Hong Kong with its bustling markets and famous dim sum, yet the city's cultural calendar offers a wealth of unique traditions that many travelers overlook.

One of the most striking events takes place on the island of Cheung Chau during the eighth day of the fourth lunar month, a date that also marks the celebration of Buddha's birthday. The highlight of the day is the Piu Sik parade, a ritual that creates the illusion of children floating in mid‑air. Participants, often as young as five, are carefully seated on concealed metal rods that are hidden beneath elaborate costumes.

These hidden supports are a product of traditional craftsmanship and have been recognised as part of Hong Kong's intangible cultural heritage. The floating children, known locally as Sik Sum, appear to hover a full storey above the ground as they march through the narrow streets, accompanied by deities carried on ornate platforms.

The parade, which lasts a few hours, is also a showcase for other heritage performances such as lion dances and dances featuring the mythical qilin, a creature sometimes described as a Chinese unicorn. The qilin is operated by two performers who manipulate its head and body, adding a whimsical element to the procession.

The entire spectacle is set against the backdrop of the century‑old Taoist Cheng Chau Jiao Festival, now commonly called the Cheung Chau Bun Festival, which has been listed on China's national intangible cultural heritage register since 2011. The festival derives its popular name from the white steamed buns stamped with the characters Ping On, a phrase that translates to peace or safety in Cantonese.

Visitors are encouraged to sample these buns, enjoy fresh seafood along Pak She Praya Road, and indulge in mango‑flavored desserts at local shops. In the evenings, the Pak Tai temple hosts a four‑night run of Cantonese opera, a performance art that entered China's national heritage list in 2006 and was later recognised by UNESCO in 2009. The climax of the festival occurs at midnight when the bun‑scrambling race begins.

Up to two hundred climbers attempt to scale a 14‑metre tower laden with nine thousand buns. The buns are divided into three scoring zones; those collected higher on the tower earn more points. This year the title of Bun King was claimed once again by firefighter Kwok Ka‑ming, who amassed 999 points, marking his eleventh victory in the men's division.

The Bun Queen title went to ice‑climbing athlete Janet Kung Tsz‑shan, who gathered 760 points, adding to her previous wins in 2025, 2024 and 2019. A newcomer, Ma Hok‑ming, earned the Full Pockets of Lucky Buns award by collecting 177 buns, the highest tally since the award was introduced in 2013.

In addition to the individual contest, a relay race featuring three‑person teams tested speed and teamwork. The Shenzhen Mountaineering and Outdoor Sports Association claimed victory, completing the ascent and descent in two minutes and thirty‑one seconds. The festival also highlights the long‑standing bakery tradition on the island. Kwok Kam Kee, a family‑owned bakery established in 1972, continues to supply the iconic Ping On buns.

Martin Kwok, now in his mid‑forties, oversees the shop after taking over from his father in 2017, preserving the original recipes and methods that have become synonymous with the Bun Festival. The Piu Sik parade and the bun‑scrambling competition together illustrate how Cheung Chau blends ancient ritual with community spirit, offering a vivid glimpse into Hong Kong's living heritage that goes far beyond the city's modern skyline





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Cheung Chau Piu Sik Parade Bun Festival Intangible Cultural Heritage Floating Children

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