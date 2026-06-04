Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV: Locally Assembled Plug-in Hybrid Arrives in Malaysia

Chery Malaysia introduces the Tiggo 7 PHEV, a locally assembled plug-in hybrid variant featuring a 1.5L turbocharged engine and an electric motor, offering up to 90 km of electric range and a maximum hybrid range of 1,200 km. The new model comes with advanced infotainment and safety features, and is available in three color options with a seven-year warranty.

Chery Malaysia has launched the locally assembled (CKD) Tiggo 7 PHEV, a plug-in hybrid variant produced in Kulim, Kedah. This new model joins the petrol-powered Tiggo 7 Pro in the lineup.

The Tiggo 7 PHEV combines a 1.5L turbocharged TGDi four-cylinder engine, producing 143 PS and 215 Nm, with a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor and a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). The internal combustion engine acts as a range extender, with the combined powertrain outputting 279 PS and 365 Nm. In comparison, the Tiggo 7 Pro uses a 1.6L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 197 hp and 290 Nm, paired with a seven-speed wet-dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The electrified segment of the powertrain consists of an 18.3 kWh battery that can be recharged via DC up to 40 kW, achieving a 30-80% state of charge in 19 minutes, while AC charging at up to 6.6 kW takes three hours. The Tiggo 7 PHEV offers a fully electric range of up to 90 km and a maximum hybrid range of 1,200 km.

It has a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres and measures 4,553 mm in length, 1,862 mm in width, and 1,696 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. The Tiggo 7 PHEV features a 24.6-inch (dual 12.3-inch) screen setup for the digital driver's instrumentation and infotainment touchscreen, supporting wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety and driving assistance systems include lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, lane change assist, and more.

In Malaysia, the Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV is offered in Phantom Grey, Khaki White, and Blood Stone Red with a contrasting black roof. It comes with a seven-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/160,000 km warranty on the drive battery, electric motor, and hybrid powertrain control unit, and a five-year service package





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Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV Plug-In Hybrid Locally Assembled Electric Range Hybrid Range Infotainment Safety Features Warranty

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