Chery Malaysia Partners with Touch 'n Go to Integrate RFID Technology for New Car Owners

Chery Malaysia has launched a new collaboration with Touch 'n Go, ensuring all new Chery, Omoda, JAECOO, and iCAUR vehicle purchases come pre-installed with RFID toll payment tags for a seamless driving experience.

The experience of driving on Malaysian highways is undergoing a significant transformation as Chery Malaysia and Touch 'n Go officially announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the daily commute for vehicle owners. By integrating RFID technology directly into the purchase process, the two companies are effectively removing the friction associated with toll collection systems.

Traditionally, new car buyers would have to visit a separate retailer to purchase, register, and install their toll payment tags after collecting their vehicles. This process was often cumbersome and prone to delays. With this new initiative, customers who opt for selected models across the Chery, Omoda, JAECOO, and iCAUR lineups will find their vehicles pre-equipped with a branded RFID tag. This ensures that from the moment they drive off the dealership lot, they are prepared for a seamless transition through toll plazas across the country.

This initiative addresses a common pain point for Malaysian motorists who have historically dealt with the frustrations of fumbling for physical toll cards or struggling to position their vehicles perfectly at toll gates. By embedding the RFID tag into the vehicle at the point of sale, Chery is prioritizing a barrier-free ownership experience. This shift represents a broader trend in the automotive industry, where manufacturers are increasingly focusing on digital ecosystems rather than just mechanical hardware.

Beyond the immediate convenience, the integration is designed with the future of Malaysian road infrastructure in mind. The RFID tags provided are fully compatible with current toll systems and are engineered to support upcoming technological advancements, including Single Lane Fast Flow (SLFF) and the highly anticipated Multi-lane Fast Flow (MLFF) infrastructure. This forward-thinking approach ensures that drivers are not just prepared for today's tolls, but are also ready for the next generation of smart highway connectivity.

Furthermore, this partnership serves as an educational bridge between the automotive sector and digital payment solutions. Chery Malaysia and Touch 'n Go have committed to launching joint campaigns to assist new drivers in navigating the benefits and management of their RFID accounts. By simplifying the setup process, both companies are reducing the technical barriers that often keep drivers from adopting modern payment systems.

The goal is to cultivate a smarter driving culture where essential logistical tools are handled with convenience, allowing the driver to focus on the journey rather than the administrative burdens of travel. As Malaysia continues to push toward more digitalized transit solutions, initiatives like this demonstrate how private sector collaboration can provide immediate, tangible improvements to the quality of life for daily commuters.

By standardizing the presence of RFID tags, Chery is setting a new benchmark for customer service in the local automotive market, proving that the ownership experience starts long before the engine is even started.





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