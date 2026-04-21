Chery Malaysia and Touch 'n Go Partner to Streamline Highway Toll Payments

Chery Malaysia has joined forces with Touch 'n Go to provide factory-installed RFID tags in new vehicles, enhancing the convenience and long-term connectivity for Malaysian commuters.

The experience of driving on Malaysian highways is undergoing a significant transformation thanks to a strategic partnership between Chery Malaysia and Touch 'n Go. For years, the process of navigating toll plazas has been a source of minor but persistent frustration for motorists, often involving the search for physical toll cards or the awkward physical maneuvering required to position a vehicle perfectly for a sensor.

By embedding RFID technology directly into the vehicle purchasing process, Chery Malaysia is effectively eliminating a tedious post-purchase chore. Starting immediately, customers who choose selected models from the Chery, Omoda, JAECOO, and iCAR lineups will find their vehicles equipped with a branded RFID tag upon delivery. This initiative marks a shift toward a more seamless, integrated ownership experience where the vehicle is ready for the road the moment it leaves the showroom floor. This collaboration serves as a testament to the growing necessity of seamless payment ecosystems in modern transit. By bundling the RFID tag at the point of sale, both companies are prioritizing consumer convenience and reducing the friction typically associated with setting up toll payment accounts. Beyond the immediate benefit of bypassing the need to buy and install a tag separately, this integration ensures that the vehicle is ready for the evolving infrastructure of Malaysian highways. The technology provided is designed for long-term compatibility, supporting current systems while remaining future-proofed for the transition toward Single Lane Fast Flow and the highly anticipated Multi-lane Fast Flow infrastructure. This proactive approach ensures that vehicle owners are prepared for the next generation of road usage payments without needing to retrofit their cars later. Furthermore, the partnership extends beyond simple hardware installation. Both Chery Malaysia and Touch 'n Go have committed to long-term cooperation aimed at educating the driving population on the comprehensive benefits of RFID technology. This includes future joint campaigns designed to help drivers maximize the utility of their tag, ensuring they fully understand how it simplifies their daily commutes and contributes to a more efficient driving experience. As the automotive industry continues to lean into digital integration, this move sets a new standard for how manufacturers can add value beyond the engine and chassis. By addressing the practical pain points of daily commuters, Chery is positioning itself not just as a vehicle manufacturer, but as a holistic mobility provider that understands the nuances of the local driving environment. This focus on a smarter ownership experience highlights the company's dedication to convenience and technological readiness in an increasingly connected world





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Chery Malaysia Touch N Go RFID Technology Smart Mobility Highway Tolls

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