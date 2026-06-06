Cheras Batu 11's Hidden Hakka Mee Treasure: A Journey to Braised Pork Trotters Noodles

Tucked away in an unassuming food court in Cheras Batu 11, a stall serves exceptional Hakka mee with braised pork trotters. The slow-braised trotters feature gelatinous skin and rich, sweet gravy, paired with springy handmade noodles. The menu also includes braised pork rib and duck drumstick noodles, along with dry Hakka noodles and chilli Hakka mee. The simple setting attracts a diverse crowd, showcasing how craft and consistency create extraordinary food without fancy surroundings. A must-visit for authentic flavours, though the pork trotters sell out quickly.

Nestled in the Cheras Batu 11 area, a modest food court known as Madam Koor Kitchen houses a culinary gem that draws food enthusiasts despite its weathered exterior and industrial surroundings.

The star attraction is the Hakka mee with braised pork trotters, a dish that exemplifies the beauty of slow-cooked tradition. The pork trotters are simmered for hours in a aromatic blend of light and dark soy sauce, star anise, garlic, ginger, and a whisper of rice wine, resulting in meat that is tender and skin that is both resilient and gelatinous.

Each bite releases layers of flavour, with the rich, slightly sweet braising gravy coating the palate in an unctuous, comforting embrace. The noodles are handmade with egg, yielding a smooth and springy texture perfect for soaking up the magnificent sauce. Complemented by simple, restorative drinks like lemon barley water, the meal becomes a harmonious experience of texture and aroma. The stall's menu extends beyond the famed pork trotters.

Braised pork rib noodles and braised duck drumstick noodles employ the same meticulous slow-braising technique; the duck meat is exceptionally tender with an herbal, earthy note. Classics such as dry Hakka noodles with minced pork offer deep satisfaction, while the chilli Hakkamee stands out for its fiery, fragrant punch, enhanced by pungent, crunchy dried shrimp garnish that adds a playful contrast to the heat.

What elevates this place is not just the food but its vibe: office workers, mechanics, and factory hands share communal tables, each finding a brief respite in their day. The setting is intentionally simple, proving that extraordinary cuisine relies on craft and consistency, not fancy decor or accolades. In an era dominated by trend-driven cafés, this stall reminds us of the enduring appeal of uncomplicated, well-executed dishes.

The key is to arrive early, as the braised pork trotters often sell out by midday. Even if they are gone, the remaining braising gravy-a rich elixir-alone makes the journey worthwhile. This hidden treasure in Cheras Batu 11 is a testament to the power of traditional cooking, offering a genuine taste of Hakka heritage that resonates with every slurp and bite. Do explore this spot for an authentic, lip-smacking meal that captures the essence of Malaysia's vibrant street food culture





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Hakka Mee Braised Pork Trotters Cheras Batu 11 Malaysian Street Food Madam Koor Kitchen

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