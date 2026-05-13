Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Bonnie Bunyau Gustin Named Best Athletes in 2025 Sports Writers Association of Malaysia Awards

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, a Malaysian mixed doubles pair, made badminton history by winning the BWF World Championships. Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, a national powerlifting champion, became the fourth world champion in a row in the 2025 World Powerlifting Championships.

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei won the mixed doubles title in the BWF World Championships last August, while Bonnie Bunyau Gustin emerged tops in the 2025 World Powerlifting Championships in Cairo, Egypt, for the fourth time in a row.

KUALA LUMPUR: Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, who made badminton history by becoming the first Malaysian mixed doubles pair to win the BWF World Championships, were named Best Athletes at the 2025 Sports Writers Association of Malaysia (SAM) Awards. Tang Jie-Ee Wei, ranked world No 4, beat four other candidates - Tan Cheong Min (wushu), Emma Firyana Saroji (lawn bowl), Muhd Rafiq Ismail (tenpin bowling) and Mohd Abdul Latif Maxzakir (silat) - for the award.

They joined former shuttlers who had been winners previously - women's singles player Wong Mew Choo (2007), men's singles star Lee Chong Wei (2008) and men's doubles pairs Cheah Soon Kit-Yap Kim Hock (1995 and 1996) and Koo Kean Kiat-Tan Boon Heong (2006). National powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin lived up to expectations when he was crowned the Best Para Athlete following his achievement in the 2025 World Powerlifting Championships in Cairo, Egypt, where he became world champion for the fourth time in a row.

It was also the fourth time Bonnie has been crowned the Best Para Athlete, equalling the record of national track cycling champion Azizulhasni Awang. The winners each received a trophy and RM10,000 from youth and sports minister Dr Taufiq Johari





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Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei BWF World Championships Mixed Doubles Title Bonnie Bunyau Gustin 2025 World Powerlifting Championships Best Athletes Sports Writers Association Of Malaysia (SAM) A Badminton Powerlifting

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