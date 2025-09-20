Chemical Engineer Allyson Ee Crowned Miss International Malaysia 2025

Johor-based chemical engineer Allyson Ee, 25, wins Miss International Malaysia 2025, securing her place to represent Malaysia at the Miss International competition in Tokyo. She expresses her desire to showcase Malaysian culture and potentially juggle her engineering career with pageantry. The win also reflects her experience in Miss Universe Philippines and her role as a judge in a Philippine pageant, highlighting her experience and involvement in the competition world.

Allyson Ee , a 25-year-old chemical engineer hailing from Johor, achieved a significant milestone on Monday, September 15, 2025, by being crowned Miss International Malaysia 2025. The finale, held at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, witnessed Ee's remarkable poise and self-assurance as she captivated the audience and the judging panel, ultimately leading to her victory over the other eleven accomplished finalists.

This momentous win secures her the prestigious opportunity to represent Malaysia on the global stage of Miss International, scheduled to take place in Tokyo later this year. In a post-coronation interview, Ee expressed her profound excitement and anticipation for her upcoming journey, stating her commitment to showcase the rich tapestry of Malaysian culture to the world. She emphasized her desire to highlight the nation's vibrant traditions, diverse heritage, and the underlying unity that binds its people together, hoping that the world can learn from these aspects of Malaysia. This triumph marks a significant personal achievement for Ee, who described the victory as a dream realized. She reflected on her future endeavors, acknowledging the possibility of returning to her engineering career while also considering the prospect of continuing her journey in the world of pageantry. The path ahead holds both opportunities and choices for the newly crowned Miss International Malaysia, representing a pivotal moment in her life. In 2025, Ee also participated in Miss Universe Philippines 2025, a competition that allowed her to celebrate her Malaysian-Filipino heritage. During the competition, she was recognized for her outstanding national costume, securing the National Costume Award. Adding to her diverse experiences, Ee also served as a judge at the Miss Caloocan 2025 competition in the Philippines during February, demonstrating her involvement and influence in the pageant world. The victory is not just a personal achievement but also a representation of Malaysia's beauty, talent, and cultural richness on an international scale. Her journey from a chemical engineer to Miss International Malaysia is an inspiring testament to her ambition, dedication, and grace. Her presence in the international competition in Tokyo will be keenly anticipated by Malaysians, who will be eager to support her and witness her represent their nation with pride and distinction. The anticipation builds for her performances and interactions with contestants from around the globe, as she hopes to bring home the ultimate prize and highlight Malaysia's positive global image. The entire nation stands behind her, wishing her success in her endeavors. This win showcases the diverse talent pool of Malaysia and highlights the importance of cultural exchange and understanding





