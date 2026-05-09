Chelsea menggagalkan serangkaian kekalahan tanpa kemenangan vs Liverpool: 1-1

Chelsea telah menamatkan serangkaian kekalahan tanpa kemenangan, dengan bermain imbang 1-1 pada Liverpool di Anfield, Premier League.

LIVERPOOL: Chelsea menamatkan kemarau panjang tanpa kemenangan apabila bangkit mengikat Liverpool 1-1 dalam aksi sengit Premier League di Anfield , hari ini. Keputusan tersebut sekali gus menamatkan derita enam kekalahan berturut-turut Chelsea selain menghadiahkan mata pertama buat pengendali sementara, Calum MacFarlane.

Liverpool terlebih dahulu menggamatkan Anfield menerusi rembatan jarak jauh menarik Ryan Gravenberch seawal minit keenam untuk meletakkan tuan rumah di depan. Bagaimanapun, Chelsea tampil lebih tersusun dan agresif berbanding aksi terdahulu apabila berjaya mengimbangi permainan selepas itu. Usaha pelawat akhirnya membuahkan hasil pada minit ke-35 menerusi sepakan percuma cantik Enzo Fernandez yang gagal diselamatkan penjaga gol Liverpool. Memasuki babak kedua, kedua-dua pasukan terus saling mengasak dalam usaha memburu jaringan kemenangan di depan lebih 50,000 penyokong tuan rumah.

Liverpool hampir meraih tiga mata penuh, namun percubaan Dominik Szoboszlai sekadar menggegarkan tiang gol ketika aksi memasuki penghujung permainan. Keputusan seri itu menyaksikan Liverpool kekal di tangga keempat liga dengan 59 mata daripada 36 perlawanan, manakala Chelsea tetap menghuni kedudukan kesembilan selepas mengumpul 49 mata. - AGENS





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Premier League Chelsea Liverpool Menamatkan Kemarau Panjang Kejuaraan Serie A Calum Macfarlane Layanan Berjato Jerawat Ryan Gravenberch Enzo Fernandez Dominik Szoboszlai Anfield

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