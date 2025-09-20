Cheah Liek Hou's Doubles Final Bid at China Para International Amidst PCM Dispute

Malaysian para shuttler Cheah Liek Hou reached the men's doubles final at the China Para International but suffered a singles defeat, all while facing a dispute with the Paralympic Council of Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: The China Para International badminton tournament witnessed a day of contrasting results for para shuttler Cheah Liek Hou . While he secured a spot in the men's doubles SU5 (upper body impairment) final, his performance in the men's singles competition saw him fall short, adding a layer of complexity to his already challenging circumstances.

This event unfolded against the backdrop of an ongoing dispute with the Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM), further amplifying the pressure on the seasoned athlete. In the singles match held in Beijing, Liek Hou faced off against home favorite Li Mingpan. The contest was a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by close scores and fluctuating momentum. Despite displaying moments of brilliance, Liek Hou ultimately succumbed to Mingpan, with the final scoreline reading 23-25, 21-9, 14-21. The defeat, which spanned 58 minutes, left Liek Hou visibly disappointed. His performance was not up to par, a sentiment he himself echoed in his post-match comments. This loss was particularly noteworthy given the context surrounding the competition. Liek Hou had been embroiled in a public disagreement with PCM, stemming from an unfulfilled promise of a RM60,000 incentive for his gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. The PCM had even hinted at potential disciplinary action against the 37-year-old shuttler following his public criticism of the organization on social media. The weight of these external pressures likely added to the challenges Liek Hou faced on the court. However, despite the disappointment in the singles, Liek Hou found a silver lining in the doubles competition. Partnering with India's Ruthick Ragupathi, he demonstrated resilience and teamwork, advancing to the men's doubles final. This offered him an opportunity to potentially redeem himself and avenge his earlier loss to Mingpan, as the Chinese player and He Zhirui would be their opponents in the final. This turnaround provided a glimmer of hope, suggesting that Liek Hou could channel his focus and determination to secure a victory for the country.\The doubles competition saw Liek Hou and Ragupathi navigate a challenging path to the final. Their opponents put up a strong fight, pushing the pair to the brink of a deciding game. However, Liek Hou and Ragupathi managed to capitalize on their opponents' mistakes, ultimately securing a win and a spot in the final. Reflecting on the doubles performance, Liek Hou admitted that they were not at their best. He acknowledged that they needed to elevate their game and improve their focus if they hoped to succeed in the final. His determination to win the title for his country was evident in his words. The anticipation for the doubles final was high, as it presented Liek Hou with a chance to make amends for his earlier singles defeat and silence any remaining critics. It also offered him an opportunity to showcase his true potential and resilience amidst the ongoing controversy. Beyond the competitive aspect, the tournament served as a test of Liek Hou's mental fortitude. He had to compartmentalize the pressures of the PCM dispute and focus on his performance on the court. The ability to do so demonstrated his professionalism and unwavering commitment to the sport. The final was not just a match; it was a chance for Liek Hou to prove his mettle. The scrutiny from PCM, the weight of expectations, and the desire to win for his country all converged to create a high-stakes environment. The outcome of the final would not only determine his medal count but also serve as a statement of his resolve. Liek Hou's journey through the tournament was marked by both successes and setbacks, reflecting the unpredictable nature of competitive sports. The fact that he could shake off the controversy and make it into the final reflects his fighting spirit.\Following the controversy, it was reported that there were no grounds to suspend Liek Hou, according to Hannah Yeoh. This gave Liek Hou the motivation to focus on his game. The mixed fortunes of the tournament showcased the complexities of elite sports, where personal challenges and external pressures can intertwine with competitive performance. Liek Hou's experience highlighted the importance of mental resilience, teamwork, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence. His ability to put aside external noise and concentrate on his game reflects the strength of character and the dedication required to compete at the highest level. The doubles final was a moment of reckoning, a chance for Liek Hou to demonstrate that he could overcome adversity and achieve his goals. His performance in the final would be closely watched, not only by his supporters but also by those within PCM who had been critical of his actions. Regardless of the final outcome, Liek Hou's journey at the China Para International was a testament to his perseverance and the spirit of para sports, where athletes overcome physical challenges and societal pressures to achieve greatness. The narrative of the tournament unfolded as a story of resilience, focus, and the enduring pursuit of excellence, even in the face of adversity. Liek Hou's performance demonstrated the importance of maintaining focus during difficult moments and the significance of pushing one's limits to achieve their goals. The situation also emphasized the value of teamwork and the benefits of having a supportive partner in a challenging environment





