Cheah Liek Hou: Malaysia’s Para Badminton Legend Continues to Shine

Cheah Liek Hou, Malaysia’s most decorated para badminton player, reflects on his remarkable career and the support of The Star as the publication celebrates its 55th anniversary. With 16 world titles and two Paralympic golds, Liek Hou’s journey is a testament to resilience and dedication.

PETALING JAYA: Cheah Liek Hou , Malaysia ’s most celebrated para badminton player, remains a dominant force in the sport despite his already illustrious career. The 38-year-old, who has secured two Paralympic gold medals, continues to break records and inspire future generations.

As The Star marks its 55th anniversary, Liek Hou took a moment to acknowledge the publication’s role in his journey, highlighting its unwavering support over the years. Congratulations to The Star on 55 years of excellence. It’s a truly remarkable milestone for a long-standing Malaysian institution, he said. I am personally grateful for the tremendous support it has shown throughout my career, and continues to do so as well.

Liek Hou’s achievements are unparalleled in Malaysian sports history. With nine consecutive world championship titles in singles and seven in doubles, he has cemented his legacy as the nation’s most decorated para badminton player. His latest triumph at the World Championships in Manama, Bahrain, in February brought his total to 16 titles since his debut in 2005, a testament to his dedication and skill.

Beyond the accolades, Liek Hou’s journey reflects the sacrifices, discipline, and resilience required to excel at the highest level. His story was recently immortalized in the movie Gold, which chronicles his path to victory at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The film’s premiere was a monumental moment, celebrating not just his athletic prowess but also the personal struggles he overcame. Family has played a crucial role in Liek Hou’s success.

His wife’s unwavering support has been a constant source of strength, allowing him to focus on his training and competitions. Meanwhile, fans eagerly await his return to action, with speculation growing about his participation in the upcoming home Masters tournament. As he continues to push boundaries, Liek Hou remains a symbol of perseverance and excellence in Malaysian sports





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cheah Liek Hou Para Badminton Malaysia The Star Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Japan lost its lustre in Malaysia and how it can shine again — Ahmad IbrahimMAY 4 — There was a time when the rising sun of Japan was the guiding light for Malaysia’s economic ambitions. The “Look East Policy,” inaugurated by Tun Dr Mahathir...

Read more »

Badminton No.1 An ‘starts the fire’ powering South Korea to Uber Cup winCOPENHAGEN, May 4 — World number one and Olympic champion An Se-young “started the fire” as South Korea toppled China to win badminton’s prestigious Uber Cup women’s...

Read more »

Horsens reality check: What went wrong for Malaysia in the Thomas CupHORSENS (Denmark), May 4 — For how long?That is the question echoing among Malaysian badminton fans following the national team’s elusive bid to end their long wait for the...

Read more »

Cubaan pindah minyak sawit gagal, rampasan bernilai RM2.08 jutaSANDAKAN: Agensi Penguatkuasaan Maritim Malaysia (Maritim Malaysia) menggagalkan aktiviti pemindahan minyak sawit mentah secara haram di perairan Sandakan pada

Read more »

Inisiatif Pengawal Sempadan Malaysia diperluas, prestasi kumpulan fasa pertama dinilaiInisiatif Pengawal Sempadan Malaysia (MBG) di bawah Agensi Kawalan dan Perlindungan Sempadan Malaysia (AKPS) akan diperluaskan keanggotaannya pada masa depan.

Read more »

Longport Whale tawar infrastruktur dagangan AI kepada broker tempatanLongport Whale secara rasmi memasuki pasaran Malaysia melalui penyertaan dalam Pameran Perdagangan Broker Saham Bursa Malaysia 2026.

Read more »