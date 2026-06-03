ChatGPT Becomes Fastest App to Reach 1 Billion Monthly Active Users

OpenAI's ChatGPT has crossed 1 billion global monthly active app users, becoming the fastest app ever to reach the milestone, according to estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has crossed 1 billion global monthly active app users, becoming the fastest app ever to reach the milestone, according to estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower .

The record comes amid growing competition between Anthropic and OpenAI for dominance in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence market. ChatGPT reached 1 billion monthly active users in May, roughly three years after launch, surpassing the pace set by apps including Google Maps, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, Sensor Tower said.

The firm said U.S. ChatGPT users who installed Anthropic's Claude app in the first quarter of 2026 spent 5% less time on ChatGPT one month after installation, compared with their average usage in the prior eight months. Anthropic confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Monday, while Reuters has reported that OpenAI is also preparing to file for an IPO in the coming weeks.

As of the second quarter to date, Claude had 56 million global monthly active app users, while its year-over-year MAU growth of about 640% significantly outpaced ChatGPT's 62% growth, according to Sensor Tower. The rapidly expanding artificial intelligence market is witnessing a surge in competition among top players, with OpenAI and Anthropic vying for dominance. The milestone achieved by ChatGPT is a testament to the app's popularity and the growing demand for AI-powered services.

The record comes amid growing concerns about the potential risks and consequences of advanced AI technologies. As the market continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how OpenAI and Anthropic will maintain their positions in the rapidly expanding AI market. The development is also significant for investors, who are closely watching the IPO plans of both OpenAI and Anthropic.

The two companies are expected to file for their IPOs in the coming weeks, which will provide a glimpse into their financial health and growth prospects. The rapidly expanding AI market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for AI-powered services. The competition between OpenAI and Anthropic is expected to intensify in the coming months, with both companies vying for dominance in the market





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