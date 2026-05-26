Charmaine Sheh loses money at mahjong table but friends make her birthday celebration early

Charmaine Sheh, a Hong Kong actress, lost money at the mahjong table but her friends made sure she still came out a winner with an early birthday celebration. Sheh lost a hefty sum during another game night with friends and later laughed it off, saying she had "lost badly" and could only treat it as "tuition fees".

The TVB star may have lost money at the mahjong table , but her friends made sure she still came out a winner with an early birthday celebration .

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh once again laughed off her bad luck at the mahjong table after losing a hefty sum during another game night with friends. Determined to redeem herself, Sheh said she headed into the game full of confidence despite being teased by her mother during a video call.

She ended up losing again – this time reportedly a four-figure amount – and later laughed it off, saying she had "lost badly" and could only treat it as "tuition fees". After the mahjong session, her friends surprised her with two birthday cakes as part of an early birthday celebration. She turns 51 on May 28





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Charmaine Sheh Mahjong Table Lost Money Friends Birthday Celebration Early Birthday Celebration Sandra Ng Mirror Member Edan Lui Error Member Yip Leung Comedian-Actress Pop Star Lui Jer Lau Honeypot Trap Matthew Perry's Family Lee Kang-Sheng God Of Songs Jacky Cheung Godson's Wedding Duets With Groom's Mother

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New James Bond video game ‘007 First Light’ launching this weekHong Kong movie producer Wong has been convicted of insider trading on May 22.

Read more »

Thailand to quarantine travellers from Congo even if they have no Ebola symptomsHong Kong movie producer Wong has been convicted of insider trading on May 22.

Read more »

Hong Kong's Electric Showcar Faces Same Old ProblemsBYD's new showcar is promising faster charging and more power, but whether these upgrades are enough to save it from financial woes remains to be seen

Read more »

Hong Kong banks replace burnt cash from residents of fire-ravaged Wang Fuk CourtThere are plenty of well-meaning responses to the news that someone close to you has cancer, but not all are helpful.

Read more »