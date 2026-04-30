Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 to undergo significant overhaul with advanced digital technologies and robotics

Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 is set to undergo a significant overhaul with the integration of advanced digital technologies and robotics. The upgrade will introduce automated solutions for self-service check-in, security screening, and maintenance. The project is expected to begin by the end of 2026, with a tender expected in the second half of 2026. The primary goal of the renovation is to enhance the terminal’s passenger handling capacity, particularly during peak hours.

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Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. SINGAPORE, April 30 — Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 (T3) will undergo a significant overhaul to integrate advanced digital technologies and robotics, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said yesterday. A tender for the project is expected in the second half of 2026, with construction slated to begin by the end of that year.

Speaking at the annual Changi Airline Awards, Siow explained that the upgrade will introduce automated solutions for self-service check-in, security screening, and maintenance, These systems will serve as a vital test bed for Terminal 5 (T5), which is scheduled to begin operations in the mid-2030s. The primary goal of the renovation is to enhance the terminal’s passenger handling capacity, particularly during peak hours, as T3 has been in operation since 2008.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) chief executive Yam Kum Weng detailed several infrastructure improvements, including a 65 per cent expansion of early bag storage to manage rising transfer volumes. The project will also see the Skytrain’s operating fleet grow by nearly 30 per cent and the installation of four additional bus gates, bringing the total to seven. To further streamline operations, a new inter-terminal baggage system will be built to provide a secondary transfer path between T1 and T3.

Beyond terminal upgrades, CAG is preparing for next-generation aircraft. By mid-2026, over 50 aircraft stands will be modified to support the longer Boeing 777-9, which is expected for delivery starting in 2027.

Additionally, a new “off-airport” check-in service will soon allow passengers staying at Marina Bay Sands and The Fullerton hotels to drop off their luggage directly from the city centre. The T3 project is part of a broader S$3 billion (RM9.3 billion) investment into Changi’s existing four terminals. Despite regional challenges and high fuel prices, the airport remains on an upward trajectory, with cargo volumes rising nearly 8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026.

At the awards, Scoot was named Partner of the Year for its 2025 expansion, while Singapore Airlines, Scoot, and AirAsia remained the top three carriers by passenger volume





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