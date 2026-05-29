Challenging Mountain Rescue Continues for Missing Hiker on Gunung Batu Putih

A six‑day search and rescue mission for 49‑year‑old hiker Jaslinda Saludin faces cold temperatures, rugged terrain, and communication problems on Malaysia's eighth‑highest peak, highlighting the risks of solo hiking in remote highlands.

The search and rescue operation for 49‑year‑old hiker Jaslinda Saludin, who has been missing since 23 May, entered its sixth day on Friday, 29 May, and faces a host of daunting challenges.

The mountain where she disappeared, Gunung Batu Putih, rises to 2,130 metres and can see temperatures dip to around 6 °C, with strong winds that add to the harsh environment. According to Perak Forestry Mountain Guide Muzafar Mohamad, the cold and wind are only part of the problem; the steep, rugged terrain limits the ability of rescue teams to move quickly, and the remote location offers very poor radio and satellite communications.

These constraints hinder the coordination between field teams and the operations control centre, making it difficult to share real‑time information and to adapt search patterns as conditions evolve. Muzafar, a 50‑year‑old guide with more than two decades of experience, believes the hiker may have taken a wrong turn while descending. Preliminary assessments suggest that physical fatigue can impair judgement, causing a lost person to follow a trail that looks similar to the intended route but leads deeper into the forest.

The area is classified as a difficult route, demanding high levels of stamina and technical climbing skills to negotiate obstacles such as narrow ridges and steep ascents. In typical SAR missions, a search can be concluded within two to three days if the location is known and the information reliable.

However, this operation has already stretched beyond that norm, making it one of the longest rescues Muzafar has participated in. Despite the odds, he cautions that survival is not impossible; previous incidents have shown that hikers can endure harsh conditions for several days if they retain sufficient mental resilience and physical strength, although outcomes depend heavily on weather, altitude, and the availability of shelter.

The rescue effort began after Jaslinda started the Trans‑Spencer‑Chapman trek at 2 a.m. on 23 May, joining a group of 13 hikers and two mountain guides along the Pos Gedung-Gunung Bah Gading-Gunung Batu Putih-Kuala Woh corridor. After two members, including 41‑year‑old Mohd Hanafi Neikmad, withdrew due to health issues, Jaslinda pressed on and was last seen by a guide at 7.30 a.m. on 24 May near the summit.

Authorities have repeatedly urged the public to avoid solo excursions in such remote highland areas and to always travel in groups, as teamwork dramatically reduces the risk of accidents and improves response times should emergencies arise. The ongoing operation underscores the difficulty of conducting SAR missions in Malaysia's higher elevations, where weather swings, limited communications, and demanding topography converge to test even the most seasoned rescuers.

The authorities remain hopeful but realistic, continuing to deploy specialized equipment, local knowledge, and coordinated efforts in the hope of locating the missing hiker.





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Search And Rescue Mountain Hiking Gunung Batu Putih Missing Person Outdoor Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

International Rescue Endeavors Seek Seven Trapped Miners in Laotian Cave FloodIn a dramatic week‑long operation that has drawn international attention, rescue teams in Laos and Finland are racing against time to locate seven villagers trapped by flash flooding in a remote cave system. The storm‑soaked cavern, once a gold mine, now tests the limits of spelunking expertise, highlight enduring community spirit and the importance of safety protocols.

Read more »

Day four of search for missing Gunung Batu Putih hiker continues as rescuers remain overnight on mountainIPOH, May 28 — The third day of the search and rescue (SAR) operation for a female hiker who went missing after climbing Gunung Batu Putih near Tapah on Saturday has yet to yield...

Read more »

Search And Rescue Enters Day 4 For Missing Hiker On Gunung Batu PutihJaslinda Saludin, 49, had reportedly experienced health issues and stopped briefly before continuing her ascent.

Read more »

Prabowo seeks to elevate ties with France amid challenging geopolitical landscapeGOLD prices fell to a two-month low on Thursday as fresh U.S. attacks on Iran boosted the dollar and pushed oil prices higher, stoking concerns about rising inflation and clouding the interest rate outlook.

Read more »