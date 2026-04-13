CHAGEE Unveils Matcha Lineup in Southeast Asia, Featuring Premium Ingredients and Smooth Texture

CHAGEE launches its first-ever matcha lineup across Southeast Asia, utilizing first-harvest spring matcha for a balanced flavor and silky texture. The new offering, available at all Malaysian outlets, includes exclusive bundle deals and in-app rewards.

CHAGEE has officially entered the matcha market with a significant launch, representing its inaugural matcha lineup and the debut of its matcha offerings throughout Southeast Asia . The introduction features three distinct matcha beverages, now accessible at all CHAGEE Malaysia locations nationwide. This expansion represents a strategic move for CHAGEE , showcasing its commitment to quality and innovation within the beverage industry. The brand is clearly aiming to capture a segment of the market with a dedication to premium ingredients and meticulous preparation methods, setting a foundation for long-term growth and brand recognition in the increasingly competitive tea and beverage landscape.

The core of CHAGEE's matcha offerings lies in its selection of first harvest spring matcha. This signifies that the tea leaves are meticulously chosen during the year's initial and most exceptional harvest, a period when the leaves are at their most delicate and brimming with nutrients. These leaves undergo a unique shade-growing process lasting over twenty days prior to harvesting. This critical step enhances chlorophyll levels and amplifies the presence of amino acids, resulting in a matcha that exhibits a more balanced and nuanced flavor profile. The meticulous attention to the growing and harvesting processes underscores CHAGEE's dedication to quality control and highlights its focus on delivering an authentic and superior matcha experience.

The brand’s selection criteria for matcha ingredients demonstrates its ambition to stand out from competitors by prioritizing superior quality. This approach will likely appeal to a customer base that values premium ingredients and is willing to pay more for enhanced quality. To enhance the overall experience, CHAGEE grinds its matcha to a remarkably fine 1,000 mesh powder. This exceptional fineness contributes to the creation of a silky texture that seamlessly blends into the beverage, ensuring a consistent and pleasurable sip with every serving.

Lucia Kwan, the head of branding and marketing for CHAGEE Malaysia, emphasized the brand's commitment to quality. 'We wanted our first matcha to be something we could stand behind with full confidence. Every decision, from the harvest timing to the grind, was made with quality in mind; it's not just a trend,' Kwan stated. The Signature Matcha Latte is priced at RM13.90, though prices may fluctuate depending on the specific outlet. Moreover, CHAGEE is enhancing the customer experience through various initiatives. Exclusive bundle deals, attractive in-app rewards, and limited-edition merchandise are accessible to customers through the CHAGEE App.

This comprehensive approach, combining high-quality ingredients, careful preparation, and customer-focused promotions, positions CHAGEE to make a significant impact in the matcha market and reinforce its brand positioning.





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CHAGEE Matcha Southeast Asia Beverages First Harvest

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