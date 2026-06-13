Central Party School: Xi Jinping's Ideological Vanguard for China's Communist Elite

Explore the history, leadership, and evolving role of China's Central Party School, a key institution for training Communist cadres under Xi Jinping's vision of ideological purity and party control.

The Central Party School of the Communist Party of China is far more than a mundane training facility for cadres; it serves as a crucial component in a nationwide system that President Xi Jinping views as essential for maintaining the ideological purity of the party.

With a history stretching back nearly a century, the institution has evolved from a revolutionary indoctrination center into a pivotal platform for shaping the party's future leadership and reinforcing doctrinal orthodoxy. Over the past three decades, the directorship of the school has been consistently held by either the party's top leader-in-waiting, to familiarize them with ideological work, or a senior ideologue within the Politburo Standing Committee.

Both Xi and his predecessor, Hu Jintao, assumed the role of president while serving as the heir apparent. Zeng Qinghong, former vice-president and a key figure in party affairs, led the school between Hu and Xi's terms while also sitting on the Politburo Standing Committee. Liu Yunshan succeeded Xi, directing the school until 2017 as the party's chief ideology official.

Most recently, before last week's announcement, Chen Xi-a former college classmate of Xi and one of his most trusted aides-presided over the institution. Chen retained the top position despite retiring from his roles as the party's personnel chief and Politburo member in 2022 after reaching the informal retirement age. The party school system's origins date back to 1924, just three years after the party's founding, when the first schools were established to politically indoctrinate members of the revolutionary movement.

The first Central Party School was founded in 1935 in Yanan, Shaanxi province, following the Red Army's Long March-a harrowing trek across the country to establish a new base after a series of military defeats. After the Cultural Revolution ended in 1976, the school became a key venue for internal party discussions, soul-searching, and reflection on the political mistakes of the Mao era.

It has since remained the most important academy for training officials, particularly those on the cusp of promotion. Under Xi's presidency, the role of the Central Party School has been further elevated as a cornerstone of Beijing's ideological work. In a 2015 speech, Xi explicitly articulated his vision that party schools at all levels should bear the surname of the party, meaning the party must maintain tight control over its ideology.

He described these schools as crucial for helping the Communist Party uphold its ideological direction, despite what he termed hostile forces seeking to undermine the party's Marxist faith. He cited Iraq, Syria, and Libya as examples of countries thrown into chaos by the dissemination of Western values. Like his predecessors, Xi regularly speaks at the Central Party School, where he elaborates on his vision for governance and ideology directly to officials soon to be appointed to important positions.

Recently, the academy has offered training courses aligned with the party's latest policy priorities, including technological self-reliance, national security, and ideological resilience. While the presidency of the Central Party School is typically a political appointment, the faculty members themselves carry increasing weight in Chinese politics.

Among the incumbents, Li Shulei, the party's propaganda chief, served in various positions at the academy between 1989 and 2014, rising to become vice-president before leaving to join Fujian's party committee as its top propaganda official. His long tenure established him as a heavyweight on political theory. Similarly, Shi Taifeng, the party's personnel chief, served at the academy from 1985 to 2010, also reaching the vice-presidency.

Shi later became governor of Jiangsu province and party chief in both Ningxia Hui and Inner Mongolia autonomous regions, before being appointed head of the party's United Front Work Department in 2022-an even more influential position after his promotion to the Politburo. Both Li and Shi were colleagues of Xi when he headed the Central Party School.

This network of alumni and faculty demonstrates the school's role as a breeding ground for the party's top ideological and organizational talent, reinforcing the symbiotic relationship between the institution and the party's highest echelons of power





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