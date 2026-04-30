Celebrities Address Social Media Debate on Prayer Observance Amid Busy Schedules

Local celebrities respond to a viral social media post questioning their prayer routines, emphasizing that their careers do not hinder their religious obligations. Their open discussions have helped dispel misconceptions and promote understanding.

A recent social media post questioning whether celebrities and artists fulfill their prayer obligations has sparked diverse reactions among local entertainers. The viral post expressed curiosity about the prayer routines of artists, who are often seen with tight work schedules, especially during major entertainment events and filming sessions.

The individual questioned how performers, such as singers and actors, manage their prayers, particularly during events like the Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL), where preparations begin in the evening, and performances extend late into the night. The post highlighted the challenges of observing Maghrib, Isyak, and Subuh prayers amid hectic schedules, suggesting that artists might only perform Zohor and Asar prayers due to time constraints.

However, several celebrities responded openly, clarifying that their demanding careers do not justify neglecting their religious duties. Prominent host Datuk Aznil Nawawi addressed the issue, emphasizing the importance of dispelling misunderstandings about artists' religious practices. He explained that he typically performs wudu before makeup sessions, allowing him to pray even if his makeup is incomplete. Aznil’s approach underscores the flexibility artists adopt to maintain their spiritual obligations.

Similarly, actor and musician Eric Fuzi acknowledged the concern but stressed that not all artists disregard their duties as Muslims. He shared a video of himself praying, urging others to remain steadfast in their faith while acknowledging human fallibility. Eric’s message resonated with many, as he encouraged mutual reminders without judgment. Singer and composer Sissy Imann also shared her routine, ensuring she is in a state of wudu before makeup and praying promptly when the time arrives.

Meanwhile, actress Ika Nabella emphasized that an artist’s appearance, whether veiled or not, does not reflect their level of devotion. She revealed that artists and production crews often pray together, demonstrating that their profession does not hinder their religious practices. The celebrities’ responses were widely praised on social media, with many appreciating their transparency and seeing their explanations as a form of da’wah.

The discussion highlighted that a career in entertainment does not preclude fulfilling religious duties; rather, personal discipline and awareness are key. This dialogue has helped shift perceptions, showing that artists, like professionals in other fields, can balance their careers with their faith





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