CelcomDigi launches data and device bundles for football fans ahead of international tournaments

The Malaysian telco unveils an Unlimited Internet Pass, a Football Roaming Pass covering 95 countries, and affordable TV and smartphone rentals, ensuring seamless streaming and connectivity for fans watching live matches worldwide.

CelcomDigi has rolled out a suite of promotional packages aimed at keeping football fans connected throughout the upcoming international tournaments. The core offering is an Unlimited Internet Pass that grants users unrestricted data access between midnight and noon for a modest fee of RM10, valid for a full week.

This time‑restricted pass is tailored to the match schedule in North America, allowing viewers who stay up late to follow the live action without worrying about data caps. Starting on 8 June, the pass is enhanced with an all‑day unlimited data allowance, but the extra benefit is limited to streaming services, ensuring that fans can enjoy high‑quality video streams on any device while on the move.

For travelers who plan to watch the games from abroad, CelcomDigi introduced a Football Roaming Pass priced at RM98. The pass provides 14 days of unlimited data across more than 95 countries, including the United States, Canada and Mexico, where most of the matches will be played. To balance network performance, the plan allocates 3 GB of high‑speed data each day; any usage beyond that threshold is throttled to 1 Mbps.

In addition, the roaming package includes 15 minutes of outbound calls either back to Malaysia or within the visited country, as well as the ability to receive incoming calls, making it a convenient solution for expatriates, tourists and business travelers who do not want to miss any crucial moments on the pitch. CelcomDigi also bundled several device‑related incentives with its data passes, targeting both existing and new subscribers.

Customers subscribed to CelcomDigi One Pro or Ultra plans can rent a Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV, available in sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches, for as little as RM17 per month. Meanwhile, the Forward 7 and GOAT 10 schemes offer smartphones on a low‑cost instalment plan, starting from RM7 and RM10 per month respectively, with the devices delivered through the Easy360 or Pakej MegaJimat channels.

All of these promotions are accessible via the company's online store, the CelcomDigi mobile app, and physical retail outlets nationwide, giving consumers a variety of convenient purchasing options. By combining flexible data solutions with affordable hardware, CelcomDigi aims to position itself as the go‑to telecommunications provider for sports enthusiasts during the world's biggest football spectacle





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Celcomdigi Promotions Football Streaming Roaming Data Pass Affordable Devices Sports Connectivity

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