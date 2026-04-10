Ceasefire Fragile: Israel's Lebanon Attacks Threaten US-Iran Detente

The fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran is at risk after Israel launched attacks on Lebanon, prompting international condemnation and raising concerns about regional stability. Despite a temporary halt in US strikes against Iran, Israeli actions are undermining the nascent truce. The UK has expressed concern and is calling for the inclusion of Lebanon in the ceasefire agreement to prevent further escalation.

On April 8th, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week postponement of attacks on Iran , marking a bilateral ceasefire. Simultaneously, Iran presented a 10-point proposal, including the cessation of Israel i attacks on Lebanon . The Islamic Republic also agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, just hours after the ceasefire began, Israel launched attacks on Lebanon .

BBC reported that in a series of bombings, described as the largest Israel has launched on Lebanon, 303 people were killed and 1,150 injured. Iran condemned the action as a flagrant violation of the ceasefire and urged the US to halt Israeli attacks. Israel, however, claimed the ceasefire did not include Lebanon, and Trump signaled his agreement, stating that the war there was a separate battle. The attacks by Israel on Lebanon have drawn widespread condemnation globally, especially as the ceasefire between the US and Iran had just been agreed upon. Yvette Cooper, the UK Foreign Secretary, emphasized that Israel's ongoing attacks on Lebanon could be detrimental and risk jeopardizing the ceasefire. She stated that they wanted Lebanon to be included in the ceasefire plan, as failing to do so would destabilize the entire region. The UK is facing criticism from Trump for not providing more solid support in the US war against Iran. The UK is working to help defend its allies in the Gulf and cooperating with other countries to find ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Cooper explained that both countries could still maintain close relations despite taking different approaches in the Middle East. However, she said that some of Trump's rhetoric was dangerous, including threats to destroy Iranian civilization. She added that escalating rhetoric could lead to escalating consequences. Israel has launched its latest campaign on Lebanon since last month, killing over 1,700 residents. The operation is aimed at weakening the Hezbollah militant group in the country and achieving its military objectives, according to Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said attacks would continue against Hezbollah until the people in the north were completely safe. Israel also denies that the attacks are targeted at civilians in Lebanon





therakyatpost / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Israel Lebanon Ceasefire Middle East

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel resumes strikes in south Lebanon, says truce with Iran excludes BeirutBEIRUT, April 9 — Israel renewed its strikes in south Lebanon on Wednesday, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the Iran war truce does not include Lebanon.The...

Read more »

Iran halts tanker traffic at Strait of Hormuz after Israeli strikes on LebanonKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

Panic in Lebanon as Israel carries out most violent strikes on capitalLebanon's health ministry reported 182 people killed and 890 wounded in the strikes on Wednesday, adding that the toll was not final.

Read more »

Iran says ceasefire talks ‘unreasonable’ after Israel’s deadliest Lebanon strikesBEIRUT, April 9 — Israel pounded Lebanon with its heaviest strikes yet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people and drawing a threat of retaliation from Iran, which suggested it...

Read more »

Fragile Ceasefire Between Iran, US Faces Collapse Amidst Israeli Bombing in LebanonA shaky ceasefire between Iran and the US hangs in the balance as Israel intensifies its bombing campaign in Lebanon. Both sides claim victory after a two-week truce aimed at ending the war, but cracks are appearing with threats of resumed hostilities. The situation is complicated by Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Iran's accusations of US violations, and the potential impact on upcoming negotiations.

Read more »

Malaysia sounds alarm over Israel attacks on Lebanon, cites risk to global peaceKUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malaysia strongly condemns the continued military attacks by the Zionist Israel regime against Lebanon, which could risk global peace and security,...

Read more »