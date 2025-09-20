Catastrophic Flooding Engulfs Northern Sarawak: Thousands Affected and Urgent Aid Needed

Remote districts in northern Sarawak are experiencing severe flooding, inundating longhouse communities and prompting urgent government intervention. The crisis, affecting the Beluru, Marudi, and Long Lama districts, has led to widespread relief operations and necessitates immediate assistance for thousands of residents.

Remote districts across northern Sarawak are grappling with catastrophic flooding, with water levels surging to unprecedented heights, completely inundating traditional longhouse communities and disrupting daily life. The crisis, particularly severe in the Beluru, Marudi, and Long Lama districts, has triggered urgent government intervention and widespread relief operations as residents face dire circumstances and escalating challenges.

The deputy minister for Local Government and Housing, Datuk Dr Pengguang Manggil, personally assessed the disaster-stricken areas today, traveling directly to the worst-hit locations to evaluate the emergency situation firsthand and coordinate the response. During his visit to the Beluru district, Manggil witnessed floodwaters that have risen to dangerous levels, completely submerging the ground floors of traditional longhouses and forcing residents to seek refuge on elevated first floors. Accessing the Long Ajoi area by boat, accompanied by Beluru district office personnel, Manggil reported that the situation is critical. The deputy minister highlighted the plight of longhouse communities, specifically mentioning Rumah Joseph where residents are desperately awaiting emergency food assistance, as all transportation routes remain completely flooded and impassable. The residents of Rumah Joseph have expressed an urgent desire for evacuation due to deteriorating conditions, according to Manggil's flood situation updates. The magnitude of the disaster is underscored by the sheer number of individuals affected. Marudi district, home to approximately 40,000 residents, Long Lama district with around 30,000 inhabitants, and Beluru district supporting 35,000 people, all face the impacts of the flooding. Emergency response teams have initiated large-scale food aid distribution operations, deploying tonnes of essential supplies to reach thousands of rural residents who have been isolated from external assistance for over a week, relying on cargo vessels and tugboats for river-based transportation due to flooded road networks. \The crisis has extended beyond Rumah Joseph, impacting numerous populated settlements, with both Marudi town and Long Lama town experiencing significant flooding alongside affected longhouses in Long Panai, Tinjar, and Tutoh Apoh areas. Emergency evacuation centers and temporary accommodation facilities are being established in community halls that remain above flood levels, providing crucial shelter and support. Relief coordination involves welfare departments and district offices working in close collaboration to manage the humanitarian response and address the immediate needs of the affected populations. Comprehensive resource mobilization has been undertaken to deliver food supplies to affected settlements as rapidly as possible, with teams utilizing cargo vessels and tugboats for river-based transportation, since all road networks remain submerged and unusable for conventional vehicles. The situation underscores the critical importance of preparedness and the need for swift action during emergencies. Manggil emphasized safety protocols for stranded residents, urging them to remain where they are and await rescue teams, as independent evacuation attempts pose extreme risks. This highlights the challenges of navigating the flooded terrain and the necessity of adhering to safety guidelines. Businesses and government offices have been forced to close across the affected regions due to knee-deep water accumulation in major towns, further disrupting daily life and economic activity. The flooding, as a result of intense precipitation, has caused extensive damage and created significant logistical hurdles for relief efforts. \The current disaster represents part of a broader weather pattern that has brought flooding to multiple Sarawak regions throughout the week, underscoring the vulnerability of these communities to extreme weather events. Earlier warnings from the State Disaster Management Committee had predicted the possible early onset of monsoon conditions, anticipating heavy rainfall and significant flood risks across the state. Manggil has urged constituents to maintain vigilance as meteorological conditions suggest the potential for continued torrential rainfall and a possible worsening of flood conditions, emphasizing the ongoing threat and the importance of proactive measures to mitigate the impact of further flooding. The scale of the crisis, affecting tens of thousands of people across multiple districts, necessitates a coordinated and sustained response, with ongoing efforts focused on providing essential supplies, ensuring the safety of residents, and supporting their immediate and long-term recovery. The collaboration between government agencies, district offices, and local communities demonstrates the importance of a unified approach to disaster management. The situation necessitates a comprehensive approach to recovery, with a focus on immediate relief efforts, long-term rebuilding, and preventative measures to mitigate future risks. The incident highlights the vital need for resilient infrastructure, effective emergency response mechanisms, and robust community preparedness to effectively address the challenges of increasingly frequent and severe weather events





