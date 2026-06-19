Cat Named Mika Stays at Hotel for 3.5 Years, Owner Pays RM21,500 in Boarding Fees

A Malaysian man who moved to Kuala Lumpur for work consistently paid RM21,500 in boarding fees over three and a half years to ensure his cat Mika was well cared for at a Kelantan cat hotel, drawing online praise for his responsibility.

A cat named Mika has captured the attention of social media users after residing for three years and six months at a cat hotel in Kelantan , with total boarding bills reaching RM21,500.

On Threads, Mika's owner explained that he had to leave the cat behind when he moved to Kuala Lumpur for work, but he frequently returned to Kelantan and visited his beloved pet. According to the owner, throughout that period he never missed a monthly payment for the boarding services and always ensured the cat's welfare was well maintained.

"The hotel staff sisters were sad yesterday because the longest-staying resident finally went back to his owner. The total hotel bill came to RM21,500 and he never once defaulted on the monthly payments. Yesterday he came to take Mika home, thank God. Mika is happy to be back home.

The owner had to work in Kuala Lumpur, so whenever he returned to Kelantan he would always come to check on Mika," the post stated. Responding to other users' queries, Areyurahim clarified that Mika had been neutered and his weight had increased from four kilograms to seven kilograms during his stay at the hotel.

The story sparked various reactions from netizens who praised the owner's responsible attitude for choosing to board his pet at a cat hotel instead of abandoning it.

"Good on the owner even though he couldn't care for Mika personally for certain reasons, he still had the heart to place him in a cat hotel. Many people in Malaysia, when they face even a little hardship, just dump their cats," one user commented.

Another shared their own experience of sending a sick cat to an animal clinic for nearly a month because there was no one to care for it at home, while some made humorous comparisons, linking the story to a list titled "The 10 Most Handsome Football Players in the 2026 World Cup, Which One Is Your Crush?





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Cat Hotel Pet Boarding Responsible Pet Ownership Malaysia Kelantan Animal Welfare Pet Care Social Media Mika

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‘Check-In’ Selama 3 Tahun Setengah, Bil Mika Cecah RM21,500 Di Hotel KucingDifahamkan, pemilik kucing itu tidak pernah culas membayar bil penginapan bulanan dan sentiasa memastikan kebajikannya terjaga.

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‘Check-In’ Selama 3 Tahun Setengah, Bil Mika Cecah RM21,500 Di Hotel KucingDifahamkan, pemilik kucing itu tidak pernah culas membayar bil penginapan bulanan dan sentiasa memastikan kebajikannya terjaga.

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