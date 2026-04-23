Cat Abuse Case in Terengganu Classified as No Further Action Due to Children's Age

The Terengganu State Veterinary Services Department has closed its investigation into the alleged abuse of a cat by two young children, citing legal immunity for offenders under the age of ten. The case sparked public outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The case involving the alleged abuse of a cat by two young children in Dungun, Terengganu , Malaysia, has been officially classified as requiring no further action by the Terengganu State Veterinary Services Department ( JPVNT ).

This decision, communicated by the deputy public prosecutor, stems from Section 82 of the Penal Code (Act 574), which grants immunity to child offenders under the age of ten. The principle of ‘doli incapax’ – meaning incapable of crime – is central to this determination, as the children involved, aged four and eight, are deemed legally unable to be held criminally responsible for their actions.

Dr. Anun Man, director of JPVNT, released a statement detailing the investigation’s findings and the rationale behind the NFA classification. The investigation, prompted by a widely circulated 18-second video depicting the alleged abuse, involved interviews with the children’s parents, grandparents, and individuals who filmed the incident. While no criminal charges will be pursued, JPVNT has engaged with the family, providing counsel and a stern reprimand to prevent future instances of animal cruelty.

The department underscored the collective responsibility in safeguarding animal welfare and expressed gratitude for the public’s concern and vigilance. The viral video, which ignited significant public outrage, initially prompted over 300 complaints to the JPVNT. The graphic nature of the footage led to widespread condemnation and calls for justice for the animal.

However, Malaysian law prioritizes the developmental stage of young children, recognizing their limited understanding of right and wrong and their inability to fully grasp the consequences of their actions. The application of ‘doli incapax’ in this case highlights the complexities of balancing animal welfare concerns with the legal protections afforded to very young offenders.

Dr. Anun Man emphasized that despite the NFA classification, the department takes animal cruelty seriously and remains committed to promoting responsible pet ownership and compassionate treatment of animals. The focus now shifts towards preventative measures, including educating families about animal care and the importance of empathy. The investigation also served as a reminder of the power of social media in bringing attention to animal welfare issues and mobilizing public response.

This case underscores a broader discussion regarding animal rights and the legal framework surrounding animal abuse in Malaysia. While existing laws provide some protection for animals, advocates continue to push for stronger penalties and more comprehensive legislation. The JPVNT’s response, while constrained by legal limitations, demonstrates a commitment to addressing animal welfare concerns within the bounds of the law.

The department’s engagement with the family involved in this incident, though not resulting in criminal prosecution, represents an attempt to instill a sense of responsibility and prevent future harm. The incident also highlights the importance of parental supervision and the role of caregivers in shaping children’s attitudes towards animals. Moving forward, JPVNT plans to intensify its educational outreach programs, targeting families and communities to promote responsible animal ownership and foster a culture of compassion.

The department’s ultimate goal is to create a society where animals are treated with respect and dignity, and where instances of cruelty are minimized through education, prevention, and effective enforcement of existing laws





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Cat Abuse Terengganu JPVNT Doli Incapax Animal Welfare Child Offenders No Further Action

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