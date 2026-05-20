The US indicted Cuban former president Raul Castro on Wednesday, sparking speculation that President Donald Trump will try to topple the communist state due to the indictment over the 1996 downing of two civilian planes manned by anti-Castro pilots.

The US on Wednesday criminally indicted Cuba 's former leader Raul Castro , sparking speculation about President Donald Trump potentially attempting to topple the communist state due to the indictment over the 1996 downing of two civilian planes manned by anti- Castro pilots.

ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL TODD BLANCHE announced the indictment during a news conference in Miami attended by cheering Cuban-Americans. Trump hailed the indictment as a 'very big moment,' but it's unclear if he will escalate tensions with Cuba over the indictment. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denied the legal basis for the charges, stating that they aim to 'add to the file they are fabricating to justify the folly of a military aggression against Cuba.

' Five other Cubans were also charged in the incident that caused tensions between the US and Cuba to plummet. The indictment comes on the day that Cuban-Americans mark Cuba's independence from Spain, which has historically been celebrated on another date by the Cuban government.

Secretary of state MARCO RUBIO accused Cuban officials of theft, corruption, and oppression in a Spanish language video message to the Cuban people, saying President Trump is offering a 'new path' between the US and a new Cuba. Four people died in the 1996 airplane incident and US sanctions have been steadily tightened on Cuba since the revolution. Washington has signaled that the Cuban government could be next after Venezuela to fall under US pressure.

Cuban President Diaz-Canel writes that 'no legal basis' exists for the charges against Raul Castro, emphasizing different dates in Cuba's historical narrative to celebrate its independence from Spain on July 20, 1898, which he calls an 'act of dispossession, frustration, and intervention.

' Senator MARCO RUBIO dangled an offer of US$100 million in aid to Cuba if it takes steps to open up. Original text also included commentary on relation withyit Venezuela and about President MARCO RUBIO'S political background. ABNORMAL CONTENT DELETED





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