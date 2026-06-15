Casio Unveils Vintage‑Inspired Hybrid Watch AQ230A-7DMQY for U.S. Market

Casio brings its premium feature‑packed AQ230A‑7DMQY analog‑digital watch to the United States at $59.95, combining classic design with modern dual‑time and stopwatch functions.

Casio has officially entered the U.S. market with a fresh addition to its revered Vintage catalogue, the AQ230A‑7DMQY. The watch launches at a highly competitive price point of $59.95, a figure that underscores the company's intent to capture both nostalgic consumers and tech‑savvy buyers who appreciate a blend of heritage and contemporary functionality.

The AQ230A‑7DMQY distinguishes itself as a sleek analog‑digital hybrid, a concept that marries the timeless appeal of a traditional dial with the dynamic interface of a compact LCD screen. Its rectangular resin case, finished in chrome‑plated metal, measures 38.8 millimeters in length, 29.8 millimeters in width, and 8.1 millimeters in thickness, tipping the scale at precisely 47 grams.

The minimalist silhouette is deliberately designed as unisex, a strategic choice that broadens its appeal across gender lines while also accommodating a spectrum of wrist sizes. Band versatility is a standout feature: a stainless steel strap equipped with a self‑adjustable clasp allows the wearer to modify the length between 140 and 205 millimeters without the need for tools or a jeweler's visit.

On the watch face, analog hands capture the hour and minute, while a small digital LCD panel sits neatly below the six‑hour marker. This dual‑display format serves a dual‑time capability, enabling users to track a second time zone alongside their local time-a feature that has proved valuable for frequent travelers, global professionals, and hobbyists alike.

Beyond timekeeping, the LCD compartment offers a suite of Casio staples: a 1⁄100‑second stopwatch that records elapsed intervals up to 59 minutes and 59.99 seconds, a daily alarm, a regular hourly time signal, and an automatic calendar that automatically updates for months and leap years. The crystal covering the dial is a durable, resin‑based material, delivering basic resistance to splashes and rain.

While the watch does not support deep‑water or immersion applications, it is suitable for day‑to‑day wear in ordinary conditions. Powering this sophisticated assembly is a single SR920W battery, qualified for roughly three years of operation before a replacement becomes necessary. Casio has intentionally positioned the AQ230A‑7DMQY's price just below the $70 threshold that often introduces entry‑level digital hybrids to a broader audience.

By offering a feature‑rich compromise between heritage and technology, the watch promises to be a compelling choice for consumers looking for reliability, versatility, and visual charm without committing to premium price brackets. The inaugural United States release arrives months after the model's initial availability in select international markets, suggesting a phase‑intensive launch strategy designed to gauge reception and optimize supply chains.

Early reviews from early adopters point to a clean, simple interface coupled with a lightweight feel that preserves the brand's reputation for quality craftsmanship. Casio's broader strategy appears to hinge on creating a diverse product suite where classic aesthetics coexist with modern conveniences-making the AQ230A‑7DMQY a pivotal component in the company's pursuit of sustainable growth in a saturated watch segment





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Casio AQ230A-7DMQY Hybrid Watch Vintage Analog‑Digital

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