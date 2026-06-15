Casio Launches Global Campaign for G-SHOCK Under the Theme, Your Beat, Your Life

The campaign, featuring XG, Yuto Horigome, Kanoa Igarashi, and RUSHBALL, aims to inspire people to follow their own inner beat and continue pushing their limits.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced the launch of a global campaign for G-SHOCK under the theme, Your Beat , Your Life . The campaign, beginning today with a phased rollout , features XG, Yuto Horigome , Kanoa Igarashi , and RUSHBALL as ambassadors, delivering a message for everyone who follows their own inner beat and continues to push their limits.

Since its debut in 1983, G-SHOCK has continued to challenge the conventional idea of the timepiece, always with toughness at its core. To reflect this undefeatable spirit in light of today's diverse lifestyles, Casio has launched the new campaign, Your Beat, Your Life. Unbound by the judgments of others or fixed ways of thinking, people follow their inner beat and shape their own lives. Even in harsh conditions or uncertain situations, they continue to move forward without giving up. This spirit defines the identity of G-SHOCK





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G-SHOCK Your Beat Your Life Ambassadors XG Yuto Horigome Kanoa Igarashi RUSHBALL Toughness Undefatable Spirit Inner Beat Shaping Their Own Lives Moving Forward Without Giving Up Challenges Pushing Through Their Limits Music Street Culture Sports Dance Dance Duo World Championship Title Various Competitions Ongoing Activities Distinctive Visual Style Phased Rollout Special Videos

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