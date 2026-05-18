Casio and Liberty Collaborate on Innovative Watches with Heritage Prints

Liberty, a renowned British design house, has partnered with Casio to create striking watches inspired by their vibrant floral and botanical prints. The partnership resulted in the launch of four new watches featuring Liberty’s iconic Paisley Fanfare design, with emphasis on contemporary functionality.

A partnership you never knew you needed – timeless British design house Liberty has teamed up with Casio to transform the ordinary watch into a fresh expression of creativity on the wrist.

The meeting of British artistry and Japanese innovation results in a striking fusion of heritage prints with contemporary functionality. Casio Malaysia released the two collaborative watches − the AQ-230ELT and AQ-230EBLT − that were created together with Liberty, a long-established English designing brand. Founded in London in 1875, Liberty is a world-renowned department store and design house celebrated for original textiles.

Its vibrant and intricate floral and botanical prints decorate a wide range of items such as bags, accessories as well as interior furnishings, and they are cherished around the world. More than a store, Liberty is a movement dedicated to the pursuit of beauty, animated by arts, culture and innovation. Famed for its original curation, directional design and commitment to craftsmanship, Liberty continues to champion independent makers and artistic excellence.

The new AQ-230ELT and AQ-230EBLT watches are based on the popular Casio AQ -230, an analog-digital watch with a rectangular case. Inspired by Liberty’s iconic Paisley Fanfare print, the design features elegant, flowing paisley patterns on both the band and the dial. The clasp is engraved with the Liberty logo. Two colour variations are available: silver case with silver band, and gunmetal case with black band.

Each watch comes in special packaging decorated with the Paisley Fanfare motif. This special collaboration between Casio and Liberty highlights the timeless beauty of intricate design





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Casio Liberty Watches Prints Contemporary Functionality

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