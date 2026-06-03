Carsome Records 85% Increase in EBITDA, 25% Growth in Gross Profit for Q1 2026

Carsome Group Inc. has recorded significant growth in earnings and gross profit for the first quarter of 2026, driven by continued progress in its key strategic priorities.

Carsome Group Inc. has recorded an 85% increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITDA ) to approximately RM29 million (US$7.3 million) for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

For the same period, the Southeast Asia's largest integrated car e-commerce platform has recorded a 25% increase in gross profit to RM158 million (US$40 million), while gross profit per unit (GPU) grew 30% to approximately RM5,300 (US$1,320) per unit. The group recorded its highest quarterly GPU since its inception, supported by continued progress in its three key strategic priorities: increasing transaction volume, strengthening unit economics, and demonstrating the ability to leverage scale operations.

The improvement in unit economics was driven by a stronger contribution from the retail segment, higher penetration rates of financing, and continued efficiency gains in Carsome's recovery and inventory management operations. The first quarter of 2026 also marked the company's fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in GPU.

Group CEO Eric Cheng said that the company's business is now beginning to show a higher level of consistency in how growth, profit, and unit economics interplay with each other in its core market.

"The regional environment is still not uniform, but the integrated platform we have built is now producing consistent unit economics and the growth opportunities ahead are still much larger than our current scale of operations," he said in a statement. He said that Carsome expects consecutive growth in transaction volume and EBITDA in the second quarter of 2026, driven by continued retail demand, higher contribution from financing, and efficiency gains through its integrated platform.

He added that the company believes these improvements will support a stronger trajectory of profit for several quarters to come.

"We expect the scale advantages in our business model to continue to grow as we expand the use of our existing infrastructure," he said. "The company remains focused on executing proven strategies, investing in its platform, and fortifying profit as it continues to grow," he emphasized





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