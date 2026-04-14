Carrick Outraged by Martinez Red Card in Manchester United Loss to Leeds United

Interim Manchester United manager Michael Carrick expressed frustration over the red card given to Lisandro Martinez during their defeat against Leeds United, disputing the referee's decision. Carrick criticized the call as one of the worst he's witnessed, questioning the VAR review and the lack of action on a prior foul, while also highlighting the team's resilience despite the loss. The defeat doesn't affect Manchester United's league standing, but a crucial match against Chelsea is upcoming.

Manchester United 's interim manager, Michael Carrick , expressed his dissatisfaction with referee Paul Tierney 's decision to issue a red card to Lisandro Martinez during the 2-1 loss to Leeds United . The Premier League match at Old Trafford saw Martinez sent off in the second half after being accused of pulling the hair of Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin . The decision, made after Tierney reviewed the Video Assistant Referee ( VAR ) footage, sparked anger from Carrick, who described it as one of the worst calls he has ever witnessed.

Carrick stated that the team had performed well and remained positive despite facing another disappointing decision, emphasizing that this wasn't the first time such an incident has occurred. According to Carrick, the incident shouldn't have resulted in a red card, citing that the opposing player's actions initiated the loss of balance for Martinez. He further elaborated that he didn't perceive any aggressive pulling, just a minor touch that was penalized with a red card, a decision that was difficult to accept.

Leeds United initially took the lead in the match with two goals from Noah Okafor in the first half. Manchester United attempted a comeback with a goal from Casemiro, but failed to avoid their second defeat in 11 matches under Carrick's management. The interim manager also questioned the referee's inaction regarding a foul by Calvert-Lewin on Manchester United's young player, Leny Yoro, before Leeds' first goal. Carrick highlighted that it was a clear foul, yet no action was taken, which he considered a pivotal moment that shifted the game's momentum.

Despite the defeat, Manchester United's position in the league remained unaffected, as they held onto third place, with a seven-point lead over Chelsea in sixth place. Manchester United is scheduled to face Chelsea this weekend in a crucial match that could secure their position within the top five, thereby guaranteeing a spot in the Champions League. Carrick acknowledged that many matches are still ahead and vowed that the team would bounce back and maintain their focus to achieve a stronger finish to the season.

The team is determined to improve their performance and to fight for a place in the Champions League. They are aware of the challenges ahead and are determined to overcome them. The loss against Leeds was a setback but has not discouraged the team. Instead, they are more determined to improve their performance in the upcoming matches and achieve their goals.

The manager has instilled in the players the importance of maintaining focus and staying united to achieve their goals. The players are committed to the team's objectives and are fully focused on the task at hand. The management team and players are united in their commitment to bounce back from this defeat and to secure a place in the Champions League next season. They are well aware of the difficult task ahead of them, but they are confident in their ability to improve and achieve their goals.





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Manchester United Leeds United Michael Carrick Lisandro Martinez Red Card Paul Tierney VAR Dominic Calvert-Lewin Premier League Football

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