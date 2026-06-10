Caroline Benjamin Jiungan assumes office as new Keningau District Officer

Caroline Benjamin Jiungan has officially taken over as the new Keningau District Officer, succeeding Peter Jonu Moinjil. The handover ceremony was held at Perkasa Hotel and witnessed by Assistant Finance Minister II and Bingkor Assemblyman Mohd Ishak Ayub.

Caroline Benjamin Jiungan has officially assumed office as the new Keningau District Officer , succeeding Peter Jonu Moinjil , who has retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age.

The transition was formalised during a handover ceremony held at Perkasa Hotel, witnessed by Assistant Finance Minister II and Bingkor Assemblyman Mohd Ishak Ayub. Caroline, who previously served as the Sook District Officer, takes over the leadership of the district administration with immediate effect. The ceremony was attended by Assistant District Officer (Development) Norsih Nusuri, Assistant District Officer (Administration) Christine Tiffany Charlse Lohindun, and staff of the Keningau District Office.

During the event, the District Office staff expressed their appreciation to Peter for his dedicated service, contributions and leadership throughout his tenure. Welcoming their new leader, the staff pledged their support for Caroline's appointment and expressed confidence that her leadership would steer Keningau towards continued excellence, regional progress and the sustained wellbeing of the community. The ceremony underscored the district's commitment to leadership continuity and the strengthening of its administrative framework in support of Keningau's ongoing development





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Caroline Benjamin Jiungan Keningau District Officer Peter Jonu Moinjil Mohd Ishak Ayub Perkasa Hotel

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