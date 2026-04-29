Caregiver Charged with Abuse Leading to Infant’s Death in Sepang

A 24-year-old caregiver in Sepang was charged in court for allegedly abusing a five-month-old infant under her care, resulting in the child’s death. The accused pleaded not guilty and was granted bail with conditions. The case is being prosecuted under the Child Act 2001, with potential penalties including fines, imprisonment, and community service.

SEPANG : A 24-year-old caregiver appeared before the Sessions Court here today, charged with abusing a five-month-old infant under her care, resulting in the child’s death.

The accused, Farisha Azniha Mohd Sobri, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman. According to the charge sheet, the accused is alleged to have committed the act against the male infant at a house in Kampung Sungai Merab Luar, Sepang, on February 12.

The case is charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a penalty of a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 20 years, or both. The court may also order the accused to execute a bond with a surety to be of good behavior for a specified period and conditions deemed fit by the court, as well as to perform community service.

Judge Ahmad Fuad set bail at RM5,000 with one surety, requiring the accused to report to the nearest police station once at the beginning of each month. Additionally, the judge scheduled May 21 for the next mention of the case and the submission of documents.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Saifuddin Rafiee proposed bail of RM20,000 with one surety, along with additional conditions requiring the accused to report to the police station and surrender her passport to the court until the case concludes. Before that, the accused’s lawyer, Rohan Singh, requested a reduction in the bail amount, citing that the accused only works as a part-time caregiver with a monthly income of RM400.

He also mentioned that the accused has two children, aged two and four, and must care for her elderly parents. The lawyer added that the accused had fully cooperated throughout the investigation and attended court today on her own recognizance





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Child Abuse Caregiver Sepang Court Case Child Act 2001

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