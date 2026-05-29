Car Plunges Through House Roof in Negeri Sembilan, Two Injured

A 63-year-old driver lost control and crashed through a house roof in Seri Menanti, injuring two passengers. The incident raises concerns about senior drivers and license renewal policies in Malaysia.

A bizarre accident occurred on Thursday, 28 May, when a four-wheel vehicle plunged through the roof of a house in Seri Menanti, Negeri Sembilan . The incident happened around 7.30pm when a 63-year-old driver lost control of his car, causing it to skid off the road and crash through the roof of a house situated near the foot of a hill.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Supt Muhamad Mustafah Hussin confirmed that two people were injured in the incident. The vehicle was carrying four passengers at the time. The front and rear passengers sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah. Muhamad Mustafah said the case is being investigated under Regulation 10 of the Road Traffic Regulations 1959.

This accident comes amidst a series of serious and sometimes fatal incidents involving senior Malaysian drivers. Recently, an elderly driver was spotted driving against traffic in the fast lane of the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH), highlighting concerns about the driving abilities of older motorists. Currently, senior drivers in Malaysia are allowed to renew their driving licenses without undergoing a medical examination, relying entirely on self-declaration.

This practice has sparked debate about road safety and the need for mandatory health checks for elderly drivers. The accident in Seri Menanti serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with aging drivers and the importance of ensuring that all road users are fit to drive. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the exact cause of the crash, and eyewitnesses have been urged to come forward with any information that could assist in the probe.

The house, which was severely damaged, is owned by a local family who were not at home at the time of the incident. Neighbors reported hearing a loud crash and rushed to the scene to help the victims. Emergency services arrived shortly after and extricated the injured passengers from the vehicle. The driver, who escaped with minor injuries, has been cooperating with police.

This incident has raised questions about road safety on the hilly terrain of Seri Menanti, where sharp curves and steep slopes can be treacherous. Local residents have called for improved signage and traffic calming measures to prevent similar accidents in the future





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Car Accident Senior Driver Negeri Sembilan Roof Crash Road Safety

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