Capital A completes restructuring exercise, exiting PN17 status

Capital A, formerly known as AirAsia X Bhd, has successfully exited Practice Note 17 (PN17) status following a six-year restructuring exercise that saw it transform itself into a more diversified business ecosystem.

Capital A, formerly known as AirAsia X Bhd, has completed its six-year restructuring exercise by exiting the Practice Note 17 (PN17) status with the approval of the Bursa Malaysia.

The company, which was classified as a PN17 company in January 2022 due to its low shareholders' equity, has successfully completed its regularisation plan, which included the disposal of its aviation business to(AAX) and a High Court-approved capital reduction of RM5.5 billion. The restructuring allowed Capital A to transform itself into a more diversified business ecosystem, with its remaining non-aviation businesses recording five consecutive profitable quarters.

The upliftment of PN17 status is a significant milestone for the company, led by its CEO, Tony Fernandes, who described it as a challenging but rewarding journey





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Airasia X Practice Note 17 Restructuring Exercise Capital Reduction Transformation Jobs Protection

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