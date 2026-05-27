Capgemini Unveils Aggressive AI Integration Targets for 2025‑2028

Capgemini, the French IT services firm, announced new medium‑term objectives focusing on revenue growth, operating margin improvement, and free cash flow generation, as it positions itself to help large companies embed artificial intelligence into their operations.

Capgemini has announced a new set{of medium-term targets as it strengthens its position as a strategic adviser for the integration of artificial intelligence into the operations of large enterprises.

The French IT services and consulting group outlined a growth strategy that focuses on revenue expansion, operating profitability and free cash flow generation over the next few years.



According to the company's statement, Capgemini aims to achieve an average annual revenue growth rate between 5.5 percent and 7.5 percent from 2025 to 2028.

In addition, the group projects a cumulative organic free cash flow of more than €6 billion, which is roughly $6.98 billion, for the period spanning 2026 to 2028. The company also intends to lift its operating profit before acquisition costs to a range of 12.1 percent to 12.3 percent of revenue by the end of 2028. These targets signal a disciplined approach to scaling the business while ensuring robust cash generation and operational efficiency.





Importantly, Capgemini is positioning itself to capitalize on the increasing demand for AI‑driven transformation services across diverse{industries. The company's strategy centers on the concept that enterprise AI solutions must be tailored to the unique challenges and data sets of each sector, rather than relying solely on generic, off‑the‑shelf tools.

Aiman Ezzat, the CEO, emphasized this focus in a statement released ahead of the capital markets day event, noting that the firm will leverage its deep industry insights and its WNS unit to embed AI into the daily workflows of large legacy organisations. By doing so, Capgemini intends to help clients unlock value from their own data, improve operational efficiency, and create new revenue streams.





Capgemini's approach places it in direct competition with other consultancies and technology providers that are also expanding their AI service offerings. French AI specialist Mistral is targeting aerospace and automotive customers with physics‑capable AI models, while advertising powerhouse Publicis has broadened its portfolio to include AI creation and IT consulting. These developments highlight a crowded market where firms must differentiate themselves by offering industry‑specific expertise combined with advanced AI capabilities.

Capgemini's renewed focus on AI integration and its ambition to become a trusted partner for large enterprises across sectors are central to its growth narrative for the coming years





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