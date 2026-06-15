Cape Verde Fans Celebrate Historic World Cup Draw Against Spain in Boston

Cape Verde supporters in Boston rejoiced after their national team secured a 0-0 draw against Spain in their first-ever World Cup match, a stunning result that captured global attention and highlighted the power of diaspora pride.

Cape Verde supporters erupted in celebration following their national team's historic 0-0 draw against Spain in their FIFA World Cup debut on June 15, 2026, a result widely regarded as the tournament's biggest shock so far.

The match, played in Atlanta, was watched by thousands of fans in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, home to the largest Cape Verdean diaspora community in the United States. At a designated fan zone, supporters waving the blue, white, and red flag of the island nation expressed profound pride and disbelief at the outcome.

Elizabeth dos Santos, a 50-year-old bank assistant manager who emigrated from Cape Verde at age 14, described the feeling as euphoric: "Oh my God, it's like we won the World Cup!

" She emphasized that the accomplishment defied expectations given Spain's status as European champions and former World Cup winners. "Everybody was expecting Spain to beat us. We proved them wrong; we're small but we have a big heart," she said, echoing a sentiment shared by many in the crowd.

Gabi Vieira, a 28-year-old preschool teacher, highlighted the symbolic importance of the moment, noting that the team's presence on the global stage had already elevated national visibility: "It's our first time in the World Cup and we came here with no expectations. We always carry our flag with pride, but today and this month more than ever because everybody is going to be able to see our flag and hear our country's name.

" Looking ahead to Cape Verde's next group match against Uruguay in Miami, Vieira offered a playful yet culturally rooted recipe for success: "We're going to eat some cachupa and we're going to be able to defeat them. " Cachupa, a slow-cooked stew of corn, beans, and meat or fish, is considered a national dish of Cape Verde, and Vieira's advice underscored the team's connection to home traditions even while competing abroad.

The gathering in Boston captured the broader diaspora experience, where communities thousands of miles from their homeland rally behind their nations during global sporting events, transforming public spaces into vibrant expressions of identity and solidarity





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cape Verde World Cup 2026 Spain Draw Boston Diaspora Celebration Soccer FIFA Cachupa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spain's Lamine Yamal to Start on Bench for World Cup Opener Against Cape VerdeSpain manager Luis de la Fuente has opted to start with 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal on the bench for their opening World Cup Group H meeting with Cape Verde on Monday.

Read more »

Sepanyol buntu, Cape Verde curi mata bersejarahStatus sebagai antara pasukan pilihan Piala Dunia 2026 tidak membantu Sepanyol apabila sekadar seri tanpa jaringan dengan pendatang baharu

Read more »

Cape Verde Announce Themselves on World Cup Stage with Stunning 0-0 Draw Against SpainCape Verde made a heroic impression on their World Cup debut, holding European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw, despite the latter dominating possession and having 27 goal attempts.

Read more »

Spain unbeaten run holds firm after goalless draw with debutants Cape Verde in AtlantaSpain manager Luis de la Fuente says the 0-0 result against Cape Verde does not threaten the team's confidence after a 30‑match unbeaten streak, and outlines plans to sharpen attacking play for upcoming World Cup fixtures.

Read more »