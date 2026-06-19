Cape Verde Aim to Build on Spain Draw Against Uruguay in World Cup Group H

World Cup debutants Cape Verde, buoyed by a goalless draw with Spain, face Uruguay in Miami with belief they can secure a historic win.

The Cape Verde national football team has become the early darling of the FIFA World Cup 2026 following their remarkable goalless draw against European champions Spain in their opening Group H match.

The debutants, representing a small island nation off the coast of West Africa, held their own against a star-studded Spanish side in Atlanta, captivating fans worldwide. Goalkeeper Vozinha, in particular, emerged as a social media sensation after his emotional post-match celebrations, which even prompted the U.S. State Department to expedite a visa for his mother, Ana Candida Evora, to attend their second group game.

As Cape Verde prepares to face Uruguay in Miami on Sunday, the team carries the belief that they can build on their historic result and potentially pull off another upset. The 40-year-old Vozinha, despite his newfound fame, remained focused on football during a press conference on Thursday. He emphasized the team's determination to compete at the highest level without setting limitations.

We just think that we can do something great and maybe take some points from them, he told reporters, referring to Uruguay. Above all, we are here to compete. We shouldn't set limits on ourselves, even though we know we come from a small country. Netherlands-born midfielder Deroy Duarte echoed this sentiment, challenging the team to aim higher.

You saw the game against Spain. Nobody expected that we were going to draw that game. So why not win against Uruguay? We have to believe.

As long as you can believe, then a lot of things can happen. The squad's unity and passion have been palpable throughout the week, with players and coaching staff sharing a common vision of defying expectations. Uruguay, meanwhile, arrives in Miami with a point from their opening 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia, but coach Marcelo Bielsa was far from satisfied.

The Argentine tactician was furious with his team's first-half performance, where they went a goal down before recovering after the break. Bielsa is expected to make changes, notably dropping former Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, who was substituted at halftime after an anonymous display, in favor of Agustin Canobbio. Full back Juan Manuel Sanabria impressed after coming on, linking well with goalscorer Maxi Araujo on the left flank.

Bielsa, known for his direct and demanding style, will have made it clear that a better start is imperative against Cape Verde. With Spain awaiting in their final group match on June 26, Uruguay is desperate for a win to boost their chances of advancing. Up to 30,000 Uruguayans are expected to be in attendance, but the crowd will also include many Cape Verdeans and neutrals supporting the underdogs.

Cape Verde's journey has already captured the imagination of football fans globally, and their clash with Uruguay promises to be a fascinating encounter. While Uruguay possesses a rich footballing history and star power, Cape Verde's resilience and tactical discipline could pose problems. The match will test whether Bielsa's side can impose their quality from the outset or if the spirited debutants can once again frustrate a higher-ranked opponent.

With both teams eager to take control of Group H, Sunday's game in Miami is set to be a pivotal moment in their World Cup campaigns





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