Canon Unveils EOS R6 V: Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Designed for Video Creators

Canon has unveiled the Canon EOS R6 V, a full-frame mirrorless camera designed primarily for video creators, alongside the new RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ power zoom lens. The new body combines aluminum, magnesium alloy, and polycarbonate construction and features a 32.5MP full-frame sensor with in-body sensor-shift image stabilization and compatible optical stabilization found in RF and RF-S lenses.

Canon has unveiled the new Canon EOS R6 V, a full-frame mirrorless camera designed primarily for video creators , alongside the new RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ power zoom lens.

The new body effectively serves as a video-centric counterpart to the stills-focused, while also becoming the first V-series model to feature a 32.5MP full-frame sensor. Unlike the R6 Mark III, the EOS R6 V completely omits a traditional electronic viewfinder in favor of a 3-inch 1.62-million-dot vari-angle touchscreen display. In a way, the newer camera's design does have some semblance to the company's entry-level





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Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Video Creators Canon EOS R6 V Canon RF 20-50Mm F/4 L IS USM PZ 32.5MP Full-Frame Sensor Digic X Processor In-Body Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization Compatible Optical Stabilization

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