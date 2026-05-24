Cannes Film Festival 2026: Cristian Mungiu's 'Fjord' Wins Palme d'Or, Establishes Cannes Trophy Double

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu won the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or top prize for the second time on Saturday with his Norwegian-set drama that explores clashing cultures,'Fjord'. Celebs including Geena Davis, Tilda Swinton, Isabelle Huppert, Sebastian Stan, Morgana Rose Ballard and other actors honored at the awards ceremony.

Director Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo, Camera d'Or award winner for the film'Ben'imana', director Cristian Mungiu , Palme d'Or award winner for the film' Fjord ', next to cast members Renate Reinsve and Sebastian Stan and Tilda Swinton , Isabelle Huppert, Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne, co-winners of the Best Actor award winner for their roles in the film'Coward', Isaach De Bankole, Jury member of the 79th Cannes Film Festival , Directors Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, co-winners of the Best Director award for the film'La bola negra' (The Black Ball), Director Pawel Pawlikowski, co-winner of the Best Director award for the film'Fatherland', Director Valeska Grisebach, Jury Prize award winner for the film'Das Getraumte Abenteuer' (The Dreamed Adventure - L'Aventure revee), Director Andrey Zvyagintsev, Grand Prix award winner for the film'Minotaur', Nadine Labaki, on stage during the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 23, 2026.

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu won the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or top prize for the second time on Saturday with his Norwegian-set drama that explores clashing cultures,'Fjord'. This year's jury president, South Korean director Park Chan-wook, praised the film for helping shed light ‌on understanding different views'in an artistically magnificent manner'.

Celebrities including Geena Davis, who was featured on this year's festival poster in a shot from 1991's'Thelma & Louise', as well as Tilda Swinton and Gael García Bernal appeared on stage to introduce the prizes in a ceremony that was largely free of politics and full of praise for cinema. Winning an award at Cannes typically transforms careers and serves as a launch pad for the Oscars, with Palme d'Or winners often carrying strong awards season momentum.

'Fjord' stars Sebastian Stan, who made his name in the Captain America trilogy, as a Romanian IT specialist who decides to move his family of seven to the Norwegian village where his wife, played by'Sentimental Value' standout Renate Reinsve, was born. Cultural differences on child-rearing take an extreme turn when child-protection services become involved, and the divisions reflect a bigger battle between conservative and progressive values.

Mungiu, who joins the small club of directors with two Palme d'Or prizes after winning in 2007 with'4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days', said his film was a plea for tolerance, inclusion and empathy.

'You need to double-check your beliefs every now and then and make sure that if somebody doesn't share the same views as you do, it doesn't mean that he's right or that you're right,' he told Reuters after the ceremony





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Cannes Film Festival Palme D'or Cristian Mungiu Fjord Geena Davis Seolhyun Tilda Swinton Sebastian Stan

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