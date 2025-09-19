Canada Stuns New Zealand to Reach Women's Rugby World Cup Final

Canada's women's rugby team delivered a dominant performance, defeating New Zealand 34-19 in the semi-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup, held in Bristol, England. This victory marked New Zealand's first loss in the tournament since 2014 and propelled Canada to the final where they will face the winner of the England vs. France semi-final at Twickenham next Saturday. Key tries from Pelletier, Hogan-Rochester, Symonds, de Goede, and Tessier showcased Canada's attacking prowess and strategic execution. The match was a testament to Canada's teamwork, resilience, and tactical acumen, cementing their place as a major contender in international rugby.

BRISTOL, England Canada delivered a sensational first-half display to vanquish New Zealand and secure a place in the Women's World Cup final. The match, held on Friday at Ashton Gate in Bristol , saw Canada triumph with a resounding 34-19 victory, handing the double defending champions their first loss in the tournament since 2014. The Canadian squad showcased remarkable prowess, especially in the initial phase of the game.

Justine Pelletier, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Florence Symonds, and Sophie de Goede all contributed crucial tries during the first half, underlining Canada's dominance. Following the break, Alex Tessier further solidified their lead with another try, further cementing their advantage over their opponents. The team's strategic gameplay and unwavering determination were key factors in this comprehensive victory. The team's synergy was remarkable, enabling them to execute their game plan with precision and confidence throughout the match. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, with fans from both nations cheering on their teams. The victory was not just a win; it was a statement of intent from the Canadian side, proving their capacity and desire to compete at the highest level. The team showed an incredible level of resilience, absorbing New Zealand’s pressure and responding with effective counter-attacks, demonstrating their understanding of the game and ability to adapt to changing situations. The coaching staff’s tactical planning and player management clearly played a key role in the team’s impressive performance. The pre-match preparations, which included reviewing game tactics and addressing areas for improvement, clearly paid dividends. This triumph signifies a significant milestone for Canadian rugby, propelling them into a major final and marking an exciting chapter in the nation's sporting history. The team will be carrying the hopes of their supporters into the finals, eager to showcase their talents on the grand stage. Their journey to the final has been marked by determination and dedication, turning them into formidable contenders in the tournament. With this win, Canada is now looking forward to the final game at Twickenham next Saturday. The team looks forward to the upcoming match, which will be a display of their continuous commitment to achieving international rugby success. The coaches and players have demonstrated a strong teamwork and dedication to strategy





