Canada Expands Visa-Free Air Travel Access for Eligible Malaysians

Canada has expanded visa-free air travel access for eligible Malaysians starting Tuesday (May 26), allowing travellers to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) instead of a traditional visa when flying to or transiting through the country. The High Commission of Canada in Malaysia said the move reflects strengthening ties between Canada and Malaysia while helping to expand partnerships and people-to-people connections.

Canada has expanded visa-free air travel access for eligible Malaysia ns starting Tuesday (May 26), allowing travellers to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) instead of a traditional visa when flying to or transiting through the country.

The High Commission of Canada in Malaysia said the move reflects strengthening ties between Canada and Malaysia while helping to expand partnerships and people-to-people connections. Malaysian citizens who have held a Canadian temporary resident visa (TRV) within the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa may now qualify for the simplified entry process.

Under the new arrangement, eligible Malaysians travelling to or transiting through Canada by air can apply online for an eTA instead of a visa. The eTA application costs CAN$7 (about RM22), with most applications automatically approved within minutes after submission. Applicants must either have previously held a Canadian TRV within the last decade or currently possess a valid US non-immigrant visa at the time of application.

They must also be travelling to Canada for a temporary stay, usually for up to six months, and must arrive or transit through Canada by air using a valid Malaysian passport. The eTA is valid for up to five years or until the traveller's passport expires, whichever comes first. Malaysians who already possess a valid TRV can continue using the document to travel to Canada.

The High Commission also stressed that the eTA only applies to air travel, meaning travellers entering Canada through land or sea routes may still require a visa depending on their eligibility and travel circumstances. The move is expected to strengthen ties between Canada and Malaysia and will help to expand partnerships and people-to-people connections.

In a separate development, the High Commission of Canada in Malaysia has also announced that it will be increasing its staff to better serve the growing number of Malaysians travelling to Canada. This is expected to improve the efficiency and speed of visa processing, making it easier for Malaysians to travel to Canada.

The High Commission has also introduced a new online system to facilitate the application process, making it more convenient for Malaysians to apply for visas and other travel documents. Additionally, the High Commission has launched a new initiative to promote tourism and cultural exchange between Canada and Malaysia. The initiative aims to increase awareness and interest in Canadian culture and tourism among Malaysians, and to promote Malaysian culture and tourism in Canada.

This will help to strengthen people-to-people connections and foster greater understanding and cooperation between the two countries. The High Commission has also announced that it will be providing additional support and resources to help Malaysians prepare for travel to Canada. This includes providing information and guidance on travel requirements, visa application processes, and cultural differences. The High Commission is committed to making travel to Canada as smooth and hassle-free as possible for Malaysians.

In related news, the High Commission of Canada in Malaysia has also announced that it will be increasing its outreach and engagement efforts with the Malaysian community. This includes hosting cultural events, providing educational programs, and engaging with community leaders to promote Canadian culture and values. The High Commission is committed to building strong relationships with the Malaysian community and promoting mutual understanding and respect.

The High Commission has also announced that it will be launching a new program to support Malaysian students who wish to study in Canada. The program will provide financial assistance, academic support, and cultural orientation to help Malaysian students succeed in their studies and integrate into Canadian society. This is expected to increase the number of Malaysian students studying in Canada and promote greater cultural exchange and understanding between the two countries.

The High Commission is committed to supporting the educational and cultural aspirations of Malaysian students and promoting greater cooperation and understanding between Canada and Malaysia.





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