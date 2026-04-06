Cameroon's President Paul Biya, the world's oldest leader, is poised to appoint a vice president for the first time in 40 years, following controversial constitutional amendments. This move aims to ensure a smooth transition of power in case of the president's absence, but has drawn criticism from the opposition.

YAOUNDE: Cameroon 's President Paul Biya , the world's oldest leader, is set to appoint a vice president for the first time in his four-decade rule. This appointment follows controversial constitutional amendments approved by Parliament. The amendments stipulate that if any unforeseen circumstances befall Biya, who is now 93 years old, the vice president will automatically assume the office and complete the remainder of the term before a new election is held.

The position of vice president was previously abolished in 1972. In recent years, according to the original law, the Speaker of the Senate was supposed to act as president in the event of a vacancy. However, this was only temporary until a new election was organized. The opposition claims that the amendments were drafted hastily and are aimed at consolidating existing power. In fact, a senator from Biya's own party described the amendment process as suspicious. Biya's health has often been the subject of heated speculation behind closed doors. However, discussing it openly is considered taboo in the country. He often refutes rumors of his death by appearing in public after long periods of absence. In a joint session of both houses of parliament on Saturday, the constitutional amendment bill was approved with 200 parliamentarians in favor, 18 against, and four abstentions. It is now only awaiting the president's official signature to be enforced. Supporters of the amendment argue that this step will improve government efficiency because it empowers the level of representation when an official needs to replace the president.\The constitutional amendment represents a significant shift in Cameroon's political landscape, potentially ensuring greater continuity and stability in the event of the president's absence. The reintroduction of the vice presidency suggests a strategic move to address concerns regarding the succession process, which has been a point of contention and speculation for years. Biya's long tenure has been marked by both periods of relative stability and criticisms of authoritarianism, making the succession issue a critical factor in the country's future. The process of amending the constitution itself has drawn criticism, with some questioning the speed and lack of transparency. The opposition's concerns highlight a broader debate about the balance of power and the implications of consolidating executive authority. The appointment of a vice president, along with the specifics of the new regulations, will undoubtedly reshape the dynamics of Cameroon's political system.\The implications of this constitutional change extend beyond the immediate issue of succession. The establishment of a vice presidency will likely affect the power dynamics within the government, potentially influencing policy decisions and administrative structures. The selection of the vice president will be of paramount importance, given the potential for this individual to assume the highest office. Furthermore, the amendment raises questions about the future trajectory of Cameroon's political system, particularly regarding democratic principles and the transfer of power. The international community is likely to observe these developments closely, given the potential impact on stability and governance in the region. The move also underscores the importance of a robust and transparent constitutional framework to ensure a smooth transition of power. This development is a crucial moment for Cameroon, signifying potential shifts in its political governance. The government's actions are closely scrutinized, revealing the intricate dance of power and the complexities inherent in leadership succession





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