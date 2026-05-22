Cambodia's Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary Released 10 Siamese Crocodiles

A press release from the Ministry of Environment of Cambodia announces the release of 10 purebred Siamese crocodiles into the Srepok River, within the Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary, with the aim of recovering this critically endangered species.

Cambodia released 10 purebred Siamese crocodiles into the Srepok River with the aim of protecting and restoring one of the world's rarest crocodile species. This achievement highlights Cambodia 's commitment to conserving unique biodiversity and endangered wildlife populations.

The released juvenile crocodiles underwent genetic and health checks, and all were implanted with acoustic tags for post-release monitoring. The release follows years of scientific research and community engagement, with Cambodia being a global stronghold for Siamese crocodiles





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Siamese Crocodile Cambodia Srepok River Sanctuary World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) Fauna & Flora International Translocation Guidelines Signalling Flaws Work-From-Home Policy Indonesian Rail Tragedy

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